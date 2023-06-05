Broner v Hutchinson Undercard: Rigondeaux Faces Charlie Clemente-Andino

In a fight that will see one man return to action following a seven-year absence from the ring, veteran Guillermo Rigondeaux will box the second fight of his latest comeback on the Adrian Broner-Bill Hutchinson card in Miami, Florida this Friday night. 42 year old Rigondeaux, who lost to Vincent Astrolabio in February of 2022 and was then hurt in a freak accident when he suffered burns to his eyes following a kitchen accident in his apartment, is coming off a quick win over Jesus Martinez, who the Cuban southpaw stopped in a round in February.

Rigondeaux, 21-3(14) still believes he can rule the world again, and he is competing at bantamweight. Opposing him on the Don King card, will be late replacement (for Julian Evaristo Aristule, who was unable to get a visa to travel from Argentina to the US) Charlie Clemente-Andino.

27 year old Clemente-Andino has an impressive-looking record at 12-0(5) but the Puerto Rican has never come close to fighting anyone of Rigondeaux’s class and experience. In fact, “Little Giant,” as Clemente-Andino is known, has boxed no less than eight opponents who had a losing record at the time. Also of note is the fact that Clemente-Andino has not fought since way back in June of 2016! And back then, the Puerto Rican was fighting at either flyweight or junior bantamweight.

This one could prove to be a terrible mismatch. Rigondeaux, who seems to have been around forever (it was way back in 2009 when “El Chacal” turned pro) is by no means a shot fighter or anything close to it. Of course, Rigo could age overnight as the saying goes, but up until now, the slick stylist has retained his speed, his accuracy and sharpness, and his fitness.

Stopped only by Vasiliy Lomachenko, this when Rigondeaux pulled a quit job back in December of 2017, the former super-bantamweight champ may have some big fights left in him yet. Again, Friday’s fight could prove to be a mismatch, or maybe Clemente-Andino will enjoy a very late coming out party. Still, it’s tough to see Clemente-Andino winning when he will be battling a trio that consists of ring-rust, a very clever, far more experienced foe, in a fight that he has taken on short-notice.