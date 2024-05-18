British Lightweight Star In the Making Mark Chamberlain Impresses Again, Scores Crushing KO Over Joshua Wahab – Boxing Results

Tonight, on the massive bill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, unbeaten British lightweight star in the making Mark Chamberlain did it again and he did it in style. Facing something of a mystery foe in Accra, Ghana’s Joshua Wahab, a man who had never been stopped, southpaw Chamberlain was ready for a tough night’s work. Instead, the long-limbed lefty struck with power and venom early.

Chamberlain, still only 25 years old, cracked Wahab with a short left hand that landed flush in the face, sending Wahab down. The 26 year old bravely got back up, but he was soon dropped again, this time with two nasty rights. Waham was left pitched forward, his head temporarily resting on the canvas. It was over with just a few seconds remaining in the opening round. Chamberlain is now a perfect at 16-0(12). Wahab loses for just the second time in falling to 23-2(16).

Chamberlain, Turki Alalshikh’s “favourite fighter,” really does look to have the world at his feet. Skilled, powerful, exciting to watch, a hard worker in the gym, and in no way a trash-talker…..there is nothing not to like about the man from Portsmouth. Promoter Frank Warren says the tough thing is not rushing his fighter too quickly, but Chamberlain needs to be tested. Now coming off five stoppage wins on the bounce, Chamberlain has got us fans wondering how long it will be before he’s ready for the elite on the world stage.

Chamberlain has boxed twice on the world stage, his last two fights now having taken place in Saudi Arabia on big cards, this at the request/demand of Alalshikh, and Chamberlain has delivered an exciting and impressive display of power, accuracy, and skill both times. In short, we can’t wait to see Chamberlain back in action.

Staying busy, the 25 year old has boxed twice inside two months and there is no reason to believe he will not get another two, maybe three more fights in before the end of the year. The lightweight division is full of talent, at both world and domestic level, and Mark Chamberlain looks set to really make his name as an elite at BOTH levels. There are some superb young fighters currently breaking out in the UK – 19 year old heavyweight Moses Itauma, for example, who scored a dazzling, quick KO win of his own on today’s “Ring of Fire” card – but Chamberlain just might be the best of the bunch.