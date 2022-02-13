Bomac confident Amir Khan beats Kell Brook next Saturday

Trainer Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre is confident that his fighter Amir Khan will defeat Kell Brook next Saturday night, February 19th in the same way that Terence Crawford beat him.

Bomac trains the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Crawford, who stopped Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) 15 months ago in his last fight in November 2020 in Las Vegas.

Crawford didn’t do anything special to get the victory over Brook, aside from turning southpaw and nailing him with a short right hook that badly hurt him.

We’re not likely to see Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) turn southpaw next Saturday night when he faces the former IBF welterweight champion Brook in the main event on Sky Sports Box Office at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Turning southpaw could be a mistake for the 35-year-old Khan, as he needs to try and bring back his vintage form from his fights against Marcos Maidana in 2010 and Devon Alexander in 2014.

That’s what Khan’s trainer Bomac is aiming for from him in this fight.

Bomac says he can beat Brook a second time

“I beat Kell Brook one time. I can beat him a second time,” said Bomac to Boxing Social in predicting Khan beats Brook next Saturday night in Manchester.

“It was a pretty easy decision that me and the team made so we can go forward with the fight. It’s got to be a different gameplan because Amir is a different fighter than Terence,” said Bomac when asked if he’ll use the same gameplan for Khan against Brook as he did for Terence Crawford.

“It’s a whole different fighter. So you need to know what a fighter is capable of going into the fight. Like I said, this game plan will be different because of what he brings to the table as a fighter,” said Bomac.

Khan is going to have to stay out of punching range of Brook because if he gets clipped by one of his part shots, this fight could be over with in an instant.

Kell has an excellent uppercut that he likes to throw that would be devastating for Khan. I don’t think Khan can take more than one or two of Brook’s uppercuts without getting knocked out, and that’s why he needs to stay on the outside.

“You got to make sure he’s in shape because if he’s not in shape to do the things that you want him to do, he’s eventually going to fall apart,” said Bomac. “So that was the most important thing. Get the body together and get the mind right. Then everything else will fall into place.

“You’re definitely going to see a whole different Amir from his previous fights. I think you’re going to see the old Amir when he was fighting Devon Alexander and when he was fighting Maidana.

“Guys like that where the hand speed is there, and the mental awareness is there. Just the capability of doing what he wants to do is there,” said Bomac about Khan.

Amir didn’t look all that great against Marcos Maidana in 2010. If that’s the type of performance that Bomac is hoping to see from Khan, he could be in trouble next Saturday.

Maidana had Khan badly hurt in the 10th round, and likely would have finished him off if referee Joe Cortez didn’t keep pulling them apart when Marcos was trying to finish Amir.