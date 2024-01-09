Beterbiev vs Smith This Saturday: “I’ve Had Beterbiev On The Brain For A Long Time”

Callum Smith says he has absolutely done his homework as far as both studiously observing his opponent and in terms of his team coming up with a solid game plan to beat him. This Saturday in Canada, former 168 pound champion Smith will challenge the fearsome, unbeaten three-belt light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev. And Smith says he has been watching Beterbiev for many months and that he has “seen enough of him to know what needs to be done” to defeat him.

Smith, beaten only by Canelo Alvarez, this via decision, says he fully believes he has the style to beat Beterbiev.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for nearly two years now,” Smith said of the Beterbiev fight via Matchroom. “I just want to get in the ring with him and I know it’s a fight. A fighter that I respect, that I rate, his achievements. But I’ve always watched him and felt I had the style to beat him. I like my chances in this fight. Now that it’s getting closer and the more I perform in the gym I definitely [feel] comfortable to go over there and take his belts off him. I’ve had Beterbiev on the brain for a long time. I’m more focused on what I get when I win and that’s three world titles. I’m willing to do it. I’m fully focused on Artur Beterbiev. I’ve seen enough of him over the years to know what needs to be done and Buddy [McGirt] has watched him and has a good game plan.”

One big plus for Smith is trainer McGirt, a man who is known for seeing fighters to upset wins. There will be no stone left unturned going into this fight from Team-Smith, that’s for sure. But being ready to fight, being ready for an opponent, is one thing. Getting the win on the night is another. What’s that great quote from Mike Tyson – “everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

And we all know how hard Beterbiev hits people in the face. Not once has Beterbiev gone the distance in a fight. This will not change on Saturday. The January 13th fight will end via a KO or stoppage, no matter who wins.

Beterbiev is the pick here, but Smith, 29-1(21) is a very live underdog.