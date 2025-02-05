Berlanga’s “Comical” Training & His Ambitious Hit List

Edgar Berlanga says he’s got his “hit list coming” for the serious fights he wants after his March 8th return. In a video clip, a manic-looking Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) displayed the new upper body movement he plans to use against the six fighters from his hit list. It looked comical with the high-speed movement that Berlanga showed in his video clip on X.

He seemed serious and likely believed he must move like this to beat the sharks in the super middleweight division.

Training Transformation?

The Brooklyn, New York native wants to improve his game so that he can work his way into a quick rematch with Canelo Alvarez. At the top of Berlanga’s six-fighter hit list that he revealed last month is Jaime Munguia.

He feels that a fight between him and Munguia will do big numbers on PPV due to the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry. He’s counting on the Puerto Ricans to back him to purchase the event. Munguia is coming off a knockout loss to Bruno Surace, and it’s likely going to take a lot more than defeating him to earn a rematch with Canelo unless the Mexican star is just money-focused.

Berlanga must protect his chin because he was dropped in his fights against Canelo Alvarez and Roamer Alexis Angulo, showing that his punch resistance isn’t what it needs to be.

Munguia’s six-fighter hit list:

– Jaime Munguia

– Jermall Charlo

– Caleb Plant

– Hamzah Sheeraz

– Canelo Alvarez – rematch

– Diego Pacheco

Including 35-year-old Jermall Charlo on his hit list might be a waste of time because he rarely fights anymore. Without Turki Al-Sheikh showing interest in financing the Berlanga-Charlo fight, it’s unlikely to happen. Jermall is likely waiting for Turki to bless him with big money to return to the ring.