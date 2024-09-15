Berlanga Sees Himself As One of Best Opponents Canelo Has Fought

Edgar Berlanga believes he’s among the top three opponents Canelo Alvarez has fought during his long pro career. Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) says other than Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather Jr, he’s one of the best fighters Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has fought.

It’s hard to place the 27-year-old Berlanga in the top three best guys Canelo has fought during his pro career because he resembled a punching bag for most of the fight and didn’t do much other than throw jabs.

Canelo has fought many different fighters, which gave him a tougher fight than Berlanga, and he’s knocked out fighters who had more ability than him. It’s possible that Berlanga hasn’t looked at Canelo’s resume to know of the many top fighters he’d faced that gave him more problems than he did.

Berlanga’s success last night in absorbing punishment from Canelo is more a product of his rehydrating to 193 lbs, which is a tremendous weight for anyone to weigh in the super middleweight division.

It’s questionable whether Berlanga will ever win a world title in his career because he’s too flawed and gets hit easily when he opens up with his offense and tries to go on the attack.

“I think I was [one of the best fighters Canelo has fought during his career]. Besides Mayweather and Bivol, I think I was one of the best opponents for sure. I definitely showed a lot of IQ in there,” said Edgar Berlanga during the post-fight press conference last Saturday night, believing he was one of the top opponents Canelo Alvarez has fought during his 19-year career.

Canelo’s Top Opponents

Gennadiy Golovkin

Dmitriy Bivol

Erislandy Lara

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Miguel Cotto

Jaime Munguia

Austin Trout

Daniel Jacobs

Caleb Plant

Berlanga is a good fighter, taking shots and throwing a moderately decent jab. However, he didn’t resemble a guy who belonged among the top three opponents Canelo has faced during his career.