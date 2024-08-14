Berlanga Open to Benavidez Fight Post-Canelo Clash

Edgar Berlanga says he’d be open to fighting David Benavidez if he comes back down to 168 after he faces unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez a month from now on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) views Benavidez as a bitter, envious “Crab” due to his critical comments about him being blessed by Canelo, he’d still like to fight him after he captures the three 168-lb titles.

Benavidez might be unable to drop to 168 because he’s fighting at 175, put on size, and it might be too much for him to return to the division. If Berlanga agreed to a catchweight of 172, it might have been easier for Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) to make the weight.

A victory for Berlanga over Canelo next month would mean a lucrative rematch between them, and it would be Edgar’s first order of business. Canelo has too much pride to walk away from a loss to Berlanga without trying to avenge it.

“He’s a clown because he says it’s a ‘trash fight,’ but if me and him were fighting, he wouldn’t be saying it’s a trash fight. He’s only saying that because he’s not getting the fight, and Canelo will probably never give him that fight,” said Edgar Berlanga to TheOnlyKayla YouTube channel about David Benavidez criticizing Canelo Alvarez for picking him as his opponent for September 14th.

Benavidez has been trying to get a fight against Canelo for several years, and you can’t blame him for being jealous at seeing Berlanga get the opportunity after becoming Alvarez’s WBA mandatory last February. The speed with which Berlanga got the fight was rapid because he didn’t have to beat anyone good, and wasn’t toiling away like Benavidez.

“He’s a close, and his father [Jose Benavidez Sr.] is a clown. That’s why I posted on Instagram, ‘You do clown activity. You’re a clown.’ He’s a cornball,” said Berlanga.. “That’s why you don’t get blessed like that. When he was fighting Plant and all these guys, you never heard me say, ‘That’s a trash fight.’ He’s a hater. So, I don’t pay no mind to him too.

“Benavidez is going to have to fight Canelo when he’s had 100 fights. His father is a crab. That’s why guys like him don’t get blessed like that,” said Berlanga.

Berlanga views Benavidez as someone who doesn’t want to see others succeed and just wants them to stay down without rising up. In other words, a “crab.”

“Of course, that’s a big fight,” said Berlanga when asked if he’d fight David Benavidez if he came down to 168. “That’s another money fight. That’s big right there. You know that with me and him, I’m not going to be running, and he’s not going to be running,” said Berlanga.

A fight between Benavidez and Berlanga would be huge if Edgar beats Canelo once or twice. That would be a massive fight at any weight, as long Benavidez doesn’t get beaten at 175.