Benavidez Calls Out Canelo’s Lack of Courage

David Benavidez trashed Canelo Alvarez for his asking for a King’s ransom to fight him, suggesting that he’s lacking in courage by asking for “150-200 million” to face him.

Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) finds it interesting that Canelo says he brings nothing to the table, yet he wants a boatload of dough for a fight against him.

Obviously, Canelo’s high price tag for a fight against Benavidez was his way of rejecting the fight because he knows nobody would ever offer him that kind of money, not even the Saudis.

The next move is Benavidez’s because Canelo’s comment was a clear indicator that he’s not going to entertain a fight against him. Benavidez can accept that or continue to wait and hope he’ll change his mind.

“Canelo, if I have nothing to offer then why are you demanding you get 150-200 million to fight someone who isn’t worth anything? Hopefully, after you make that 150 million, you have enough left over to buy a pair of nuts,” said David Benavidez on Instagram.

Sergio Mora: Canelo Showing Signs of Decline?

“I don’t think we’re giving Father Time it’s must do. It’s not that Canelo is going on cruise control. he wanted to stop Ryder,” said boxing expert Sergio Mora to Fight Hub TV. “He’s the oldest 33-year-old in boxing. He’s been boxing since he was 15-years-old. He has 64 fights. Canelo has a lot of war wear and tear on his body.

“It’s only a matter of time before it starts turning against him. So, maybe we’re seeing signs of decline now. People hate to admit it because he’s still at the top of his game. He still brings out the people and is pound-for-pound #1, but he’s human. The wars will take their toll.

“So, Munguia was a great promotional pick. It’s going to sell. he’s undefeated, and it’s Mexican vs. Mexican on May 4th. It can’t get any bigger. It’s going to be a huge fight,” said Mora.