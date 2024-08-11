Bakhodir Jalolov Becomes A Two-Time Gold Medal Winner With Triumph In Paris

Last night, in what may prove to be the last boxing match to take place at the Olympics, Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov defeated Spain’s Ayoub Ghadfa by unanimous decision to win the gold at super heavyweight. The 6’7” southpaw – who has a listed pro record of 14-0 – inflicted two standing counts over the man from Spain, this in the opening round. The decision was never in doubt and Jalolov is now a two-time gold medal winner at the Olympics, having won gold in Tokyo as well.

It was a commanding 2024 for Team Uzbekistan, with the country taking home five gold medals in boxing. Jalolov, aged 30, said that after yesterday’s triumph, it had been his dream to become a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and that now that he has done it, he will resume his professional career. At 14-0(14), and having boxed his pro debut back in May of 2018, Jalolov went on to score wins over decent name fighters such as Kamil Sokoloski, Curtis Harper, and, in his most recent pro fight, taking place in November of 2023, Chris Thompson.

Seeing how far Jalolov can go in the pro ranks will be interesting. Obviously a superb amateur boxer, the tall, athletic lefty has an advantage over other 2024 Olympians now setting off on the professional road in as much as he has already fought those 14 official bouts.

Now, as to whether or not we will again ever see boxing feature at the Olympics. It is, as fans know, very much in the balance, with our beloved sport not yet listed as a feature on the programme in LA in 2028. A new organisation, World Boxing, has been formed and it is hoped boxing can and will be saved as an Olympic event. An official decision is said to take place next year.

For so many people all around the world, the thought of boxing being forever gone from the Olympics is simply terrible. Boxing is, of course, one of the oldest Olympic sports, and boxing at the Games has been the springboard for so many greats of the ring.

Let’s all hope sanity prevails.