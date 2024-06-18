Arum Says Negotiations For A Tank Davis-Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight Will “Resume This Week”

“Nobody is dragging anybody to the table,” says Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum on negotiations ahead of a hoped-for fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Arum, who spoke with Boxing News, said talks regarding this potential fight had begun before Davis’ latest win, a crushing KO of Frank Martin, and Arum said both sides are very much up for this fight happening.

Tank is unbeaten and, for some, the best fighter in the world; Loma is a former pound-for-pound best who looked great in his last fight when he dominated George Kambosos Jr to win back a version of the world lightweight title while in his fight before that, Loma was deemed unlucky not to have been awarded the decision in his fight with Devin Haney. Now, in what would be a two-belt unification showdown, Loma Vs. Tank, Tank Vs. Loma can happen in November.

“We have been talking to the PBC people all along and will resume conversations this week. It won’t be the start of the negotiations,” Arum said. “Carl Moretti [of Top Rank, who represents Loma] has been talking to Luis DeCubas [of PBC, who looks after Tank] for a couple of weeks now. Hopefully, we’ll put it together for some time in November. Nobody is dragging anybody to the table. Both sides know it’s a big fight, which means they’re looking forward to earning a lot of money, and they’re both competitive guys.”

This potential fight is arguably one of the fascinating matchups in the lower-weight classes. Loma is still and always will be a master, and Tank is a devastating puncher with skills. Can Loma outbox and outfox the younger, more powerful man? Can Tank become the first man to KO Loma? You may have more questions to ask going into this one.

Again, hopefully both sides can make a deal and get this fight on. If so, we really could see something special. 29-year-old Tank is currently spotless at 30-0(28), while 36-year-old Lomachenko is currently 18-3(12). Two southpaws at different career stages are at the top of their game. Who wins this fight?