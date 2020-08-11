Arum wants Crawford-Pacquiao But Crawford-Brook is Easier

Bob Arum still wants to make a Terence Crawford-Manny Pacquiao fight, to be staged somewhere out of the US, but the Top Rank boss is not fooling himself – the battle is a tough one to make.

So, like all good promoters, Arum has a Plan-B: Crawford against Kell Brook, in a fight that would be, Arum told IFL TV, “a lot easier to do.”

Arum says that if the Crawford-Pacquiao fight cannot be made, there is an excellent chance Crawford, 36-0(27), could defend his WBO welterweight title against former IBF champ Brook inside the “bubble” in Las Vegas.

An offer has been sent to Team-Brook, the fight to take place in November.

“Terence Crawford, we’re trying to put together and fight with Manny Pacquiao, which would be out of the United States,” Arum said today.

“Now, if we’re not able to do that fight and we have to do it in the ‘bubble,’ we are looking at having Terence fight Kell Brook. I talked to the Brook people today, they know what the situation is, and they’ll get back to us.

“They assure me that Brook has lost a lot of weight and is in excellent condition. To do a Crawford-Brook fight is a lot easier (than a Crawford-Pacquiao fight) because it would be a fight that we would be in the ‘bubble’ here in Las Vegas.”

It’s obvious a Crawford-Pacquiao fight is by far the much bigger fight of the two, but nobody knows what superstar Pac Man wants to do next.

Brook, one would think, would be jumping at the offer to fight Crawford, simply as he appears to have no other big-fight options open to him at this time.

Brook, 39-2(27), has been training hard, and he does look to have shed a good deal of weight, so maybe, hopefully, for him, he can make 147 and be effective at the weight once again.

Crawford, who is soon to turn 33 and has yet to box this year, is not in any way showered with big-fight options himself.

So, barring that Pacquiao fight being made, it’s looking more and more likely that 34-year-old Brook will get a late-career opportunity to become champion once again.

But you already know who the big, big favorite will be if a Crawford-Brook fight is made, don’t you?