Anthony Dirrell talks Denis Douglin fight

Former world champion Anthony Dirrell spoke to media in his hometown Wednesday in advance of his showdown against Denis Douglin that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event Friday, November 17 from Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan and live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

(Photo credit: Kristie Marshall)





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and A.D.D. Enterprises in association with Salita Promotions, begin at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit the Dort Federal Credit Union Center box office or visit Ticketmaster.com.

The former super middleweight champion returns to fight in Flint for the third time as a pro and the first time since knocking out Dante Craig at Atwood Stadium in 2011.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday for Dort Federal Credit Union Center:

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this event happen. I wanted to bring something to Flint, because of all the negativity that’s been going on here. Flint was a big city when I was growing up. I want to bring some recognition and big events like this to my city.





“It’s an honor to be fighting here again and I’m excited to showcase my talents for everyone in Flint. I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time and the moment is finally here. I will be great when the moment comes.

“I’ve been preparing for this fight. I’ve stayed in the gym and worked hard every day and I’m going to continue to do that up until this fight.

“I hope that we have a great show and we can have more events like this here. I want to give the fans in my city something to come to and enjoy themselves without worrying about anything. Come out, bring your family and just enjoy a great night of skill and talent.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions





“Anthony Dirrell, who was born and raised here in Flint along with his brother and top contender, Andre, will be fighting for only the third time in his hometown. It’s something that Anthony has wanted for a long time and I can guarantee that he will be at his absolute best in front of his hometown fans and family on November 17th.

“I was trying to come up with the right charity to support with this event and it was right in front of my eyes – Dirrell’s Chance Foundation – Anthony Dirrell is the founder of the Dirrell’s Chance Foundation, actively giving back to the community of Flint. Anthony is an inspiration to many and he is a true testament of never giving up, both inside and outside of the ring. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the foundation.”

DMITRY SALITA, Salita Promotions

“Michigan is home to great world champions and some of the greatest boxers of all time. Anthony Dirrell follows in that rich history of exceptional fighters from the state of Michigan. I am grateful that we can work with TGB Promotions on a world class event in Flint, Michigan at the Dort Federal Event Center on November 17 that will be a real treat to the areas boxing fans.”