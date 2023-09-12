Andy Ruiz Jr On Second Fight With Joshua: “I didn’t Train. How Did I Last 12 Rounds?”

Can Andy Ruiz Jr become a two-time heavyweight champ? “The Destroyer,” who has not fought in a year, his last fight being a good, solid win over Luis Ortiz, believes he can. Ruiz, who turned 34 yesterday, is still ranked in the WBC top 5, and the Mexican-American has a hit list of three big names he says he’d like to fight next if that talked of but it isn’t moving match with Deontay Wilder doesn’t happen (and it sure doesn’t look like that fight will happen).

Speaking with Make A Move, Ruiz, 35-2(22) said he would like to fight Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. Ruiz held up his hands and said he “didn’t train” for the return fight with AJ, this after shocking the world with a KO win in their first meeting. Ruiz was honest enough to say he was there for Joshua to “knock me out easy” in the fight that took place in the Middle East. But AJ couldn’t do it, instead winning via wide decision.

“I would like to face Usyk, I would like to face Tyson Fury and I would like to face Anthony Joshua, I didn’t do nothing right, I didn’t train. How did I last 12 rounds?” Ruiz said. “That was for him to knock me out easy. This time when I do get the crown and become heavyweight champion of the world again, I’m going to do everything right and stay champion.”

Ruiz, on his night, is one of the most talented heavyweights out there today, his fast hands enough to cause anyone problems. Discipline in training and in terms of living the life has been Ruiz’s biggest issue, that and perhaps a tendency, so say some of his potential opponents, to price himself out of fights.

Ruiz should get one more big chance, and a trilogy fight with Joshua would certainly prove interesting. If AJ doesn’t land either a massive fight with Wilder or Fury himself, the rubber-match with Ruiz might even be the best and most attractive option, for both men.

Can Ruiz rule the world again? Can Joshua? Can Wilder? In an ideal world, these three former heavyweight champions would get busy fighting each other, the eventual winner having earned a shot at becoming champion again.

Of these three, which fighter do YOU think has the best shot at becoming champion again?