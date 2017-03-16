Andy Lee vs KeAndrae Leatherwood at the Garden

Andy Lee (34 W, 3L, 1 D), Irish middleweight fighter arrived in New York City earlier this week in advance of his fight against KeAndrae Leatherwood (19W, 3L, 1D) this Saturday night at the mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden.

The Irishman returns to the ring after a 15 month layoff on the under-card of the highly anticipated Gennady Golovkin v Danny Jacobs world middleweight championship clash. Lee has kept himself fit and sharp during his time out of the ring and is looking forward to lacing up his gloves and getting back in action.





Southpaw Lee commented ‘ I have had a good training camp in London and I am keen to get down to business on Saturday night and advance my goal of getting back into world title contention.’

It may be cold this week in New York, but being a St Patrick Day weekend Lee will be sure of a warm Irish welcome on his return to Madison Square Garden.

KeAndrae Leatherwood from Birmingham, Alabama is a tough and durable fighter and will be looking to upset Lee’s plans and progress his own career. The 28 year old Leatherwood has won 7 out of his last 8 bouts.

Lee, a former WBO world middleweight champion is known for his trademark right hook, but he also carries power in his left hand. Andy Lee will be looking for a repeat of one of his best knockout wins in his career featured in the web link below:-

Andy Lee Eyes Jacobs or Golovkin Title Return Fight

Irish middleweight fighter Andy Lee, (34W-3L-1D, 24KOs) is eager to return to the ring following some time off after his WBO world title majority decision loss to Billy Joe Saunders on December 19, 2015.

Lee an experienced world class operator is a formidable opponent for any of the top middleweight fighters such as Danny Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez and Miguel Cotto.

Lee is targeting a showdown with Danny Jacobs, WBA world champion or Gennady Golovkin, multi-titleholder world champion for his return fight. Both of whom successfully defended their titles this weekend by stopping their respective opponents (Danny Jacobs against Sergio Mora in Reading, PA and Gennady Golovkin against Kell Brook in London).

Both Jacobs and Golovkin have had problems getting other top fighters to agree to fight them. This has been frustrating for their management teams in negotiating fights and liaising with promoters and the broadcast companies, but more so for the fans as they want to see the best fighting the best.

One man who has agreed when approached in the past to fight either of them is Andy Lee.

Lee was set to meet Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden Theater, New York on HBO on April 26, 2014. Unfortunately the fight had to be pulled due to the death of Gennady’s father Gennady Ivanovich Golovkin on February 18, 2014 and the boxer’s decision understandably to take some time out of boxing to take care for his family.

Team Lee was also approached early this year about a possible fight with Danny Jacobs in May 2016.

Lee comments ‘ I have had a bit of a lay off since my last fight, but I want to get back to boxing, what better way to get back than in a championship fight. I have no qualms about challenging Danny or Gennady or any other top fighter, I am in the business of fighting that is what I do for a living. As a professional athlete I want to test myself and fight and beat the best, that has been my motivation during my career.’

Lee ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to making a world middleweight title fight opponent. He is a genuine 160 lb fighter and his height, southpaw stance, punching power, effective right hook and accurate straight left makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone.

Lee is a recognised popular and marketable fighter who brings drama to a fight that makes television executives sit up and take notice as they are in the business of bringing entertaining fights to their subscribers. Lee demonstrated this when he was in the jaws of defeat against John Jackson at Madison Square Garden, New York on June 7, 2014 when he dramatically turned the fight around and devastatingly knocked his opponent out in the 5th round.

Again when he fought the undefeated Matt Korobov to win the WBO world title in Las Vegas on December 13, 2014 behind on the scorecards Lee came out in the sixth like a freight train and launched a stinging barrage of punches on his Russian opponent to force referee Kenny Bayless to stop the fight.

A fight with Danny Jacobs in New York before Christmas is a fight that makes good sporting and business sense, both fighters can bang that makes it attractive for the fans and TV audience. Jacobs a resident of Brooklyn and Lee with an Irish fan base in New York makes it a marketable fight and hit at the box office.

A fight with Gennady Golovkin, offers GGG the opportunity to take care of unfinished business from 2014 and silence the critics by fighting a genuine 160 lb world class fighter in Andy Lee. A fight location in Europe or the United States provides options for promoters.

Lee is back in the gym and looking forward to lacing his gloves up and getting back to business.