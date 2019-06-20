Amir Khan Wants To Finish His Career In Style – With A Manny Pacquiao Fight

Amir Khan’s long, up and down but always exciting career is almost over. There is no doubt about it, Khan, at age 32 and coming off another stoppage loss, this one to Terence Crawford, is pretty much done. Yet Khan achieved a lot during his career and he arguably had more ups than downs. Now, after he has taken care of business in Saudi Arabia in his upcoming, ‘the money was just too good to say no’ bout against Neeraj Goyat on July 12, Khan is hoping to land a massive farewell fight with the legendary Manny Pacquiao.





Of course, just because Khan wants this fight does not make it happen, and we must wait and see how Pac Man gets on with Keith Thurman on July 20; which, who knows, could turn out to be the 40 year old’s final fight.

For years, though, Khan, 33-5(20) tried his best to secure a mega-fight with either Floyd Mayweather or his former spar-mate and gym-mate Manny. Khan appeared to get close to both fights, but in the end the British star was denied his big opportunity – he says unfairly (Mayweather launched an online poll back before his first fight with Marcos Maidana, asking fans to vote for his next foe; Khan picked up the most votes yet Floyd opted for “El Chino” anyway). But now, might Khan get his big chance against former pound-for-pound king Pacquiao?

We have no idea if, at this stage of his career, Pacquiao would have ANY interest in facing the still-fast (with his hands especially) Khan. But Khan is hoping. The former champ is also plotting., and what a bang he would go out with if he did fight the all-time great in his carere finale – win or lose.





Does Khan, after all he’s been through in his career: the setbacks, the willingness to always fight the best, being so close to a super-fight with Mayweather and one with Pacquiao – deserve a shot at Pac Man all this time later? Would you still have interest in seeing this fight? Khan has other options, including, still, a ‘this-fight-won’t-go-away’ Kell Brook clash.

Still, with Khan and his ever unreliable chin, we never know. How shocked would you be if the 11-3-2(2) Goyat (who has never been stopped in a pro boxing match) pulled off the upset next month?