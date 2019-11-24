Alvarado Beats El Chango Cancio, Xu Can Defends WBA Featherweight World Title

Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-8, 20 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua successfully defeated Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-5-2, 16 KOs) of Blythe, California via knockout at the end of the seventh round of a 12-round rematch for the WBA Super Featherweight World Title. The fight was stopped after the referee deemed Cancio’s cut to be too severe to continue. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and was streamed live DAZN.





“It’s a feeling very hard to describe,” said Rene Alvarado. “It’s something I’ve wanted ever since I started my career, and now Nicaragua has another world champion, twin brothers. We were looking for new opportunities, not necessarily to avenge a loss, but opportunities to become a world champion. And that’s what we did. Cancio’s going to come back from this but we fought our hearts out and it was a tough fight.”

“It was a plan to start dominating from the very beginning of the fight. That was the plan, by Sergio Gonzalez my trainer and my corner including my brother, who’s also a world champion with me now.”

“My objective was to make sure that I become a world champion on this important day, the 23rd of November, when 45 years ago, Alexis Argüello became a world champion for the first time [and Nicaragua’s first world champion]. And now for the first time, we have two world champions who are twin brothers from Nicaragua. That was the objective.”





“We felt great throughout camp, and I just couldn’t get off,” said Andrew Cancio. “I fought a hell of a fight tonight. I was two steps behind him. There’s nothing I can say. He fought his fight tonight and he got his revenge in the rematch. Congratulations to him. He did exactly what I did. He had to come from behind to come over here and become a world champion. He fought a hell of a fight and there’s nothing I can say besides congratulate him and enjoy this.I know how it feels. Now we just have to go back to the drawing board, and I have to talk it over with my team. Tonight, wasn’t my night but it is what it is. I have to take this loss as a champion and just go back home and regroup and see what we have to do.”

“I kept trying, but tonight was his night. He got off very well. I got hit with too many shots. I had a great camp; there’s no excuses about it, and the better man won tonight. It’s well-deserved; he fought a tremendous fight. I’ve been here before. It is what it is. It’s part of the game.”

In the co-main event, Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs) of Kumming, China defeated Manny Robles (18-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California via unanimous decision to successfully defend his WBA Featherweight World Title. Can won with scores of 120-108, 119-109 and 118-110.





“We trained very hard in the camp, three months for the fight,” said Xu Can “.We wanted to show everybody in the world.

Who do you want next? “Josh [Harrington]! You coming out? Now I’m here. You see I’m here, right? Let’s fight. Let’s unify.”

Where would you want the fight? “Anywhere. I can fight anywhere. I promise I will bring the belt back home to China.”





Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-0, 14 KOs) of Boston, Mass. beat Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (23-4, 13 KOs) of the Bronx, New York via unanimous decision in a 10-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Welterweight Title. Ellis won with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.

“This was a good fight and a good test for me,” said Rashidi Ellis. “For me it wasn’t personal. They made it personal. It was because I knocked him out in the first round of our first right. I’d be mad too if that were me. Now I just want bigger fighters. I want to fight for a world title.”

Victor “El Tornado” Morales Jr. (13-0, 7 KOs) of Vancouver, Wash. defeated Diuhl Olguin (14-13-3, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico via unanimous decision in an eight-round featherweight bout. Morales won with three scores of 80-72.

“I felt good, but it also felt like my pro debut in a way,” said Victor Morales. “Props to my opponent. He was tough and came to fight. I knew he would be the toughest fight of my pro career thus far. Once I got loose, comfortable and got his timing, I knew I had him.”

Alberto “Impacto” Melian (6-1, 4 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina stopped Juan Kantun (21-9-3, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona via knockout in the second round of an eight-round super bantamweight battle.

“There was a moment I didn’t feel his punches and I felt strong,” said Alberto Melian.

“That’s when I knew I had to step it up. I would like to face Joshua Franco and any other title holder, but I’ll leave that to Roberto Diaz and my promoter”

Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (16-3-1, 6 KOs) of Urumqi, China defeated Saul Corral (30-15, 20 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico via unanimous decision in an eight-round welterweight fight. Nasiyiwula won with three scores of 80-72.

“Before I got into the ring, I was nervous,” said Baishanbo Nasiyiwula.”It’s my first time on Golden Boy and DAZN. But I feel better now. My goal now is to be back in the WBA ranking and challenge for a world title.”

