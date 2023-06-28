Altamura’s MJA Platinum presents ‘Back To The Future’ fight bonanza In Australia July 7

Fight action rocks the historic Malvern Town Hall in Malvern, Victoria, Australia next week Friday, July 7 presented by renowned international matchmaker and promoter, Michael Altamura’s MJA Platinum in collaboration with Peter Maniatis Events.

A total of nine bouts featuring some of the hottest rising talents in Australia as well as a few internationals from Europe and Asia take centre stage as MJA Platinum return with a maiden event since relaunching this year.

Top of the pile of the 3-main fight show is 26 year old Australian, Jack Bowen (7-1, 7 KOs) who is keen for a quick rebound from his first career defeat last time out when he faces 28 year old southpaw, Francis Waitai (7-2, 1 KO) of New Zealand in an international super middleweight 8-rounder.

The co-main event features highly fancied Pom Thanawut Phetkum of Australia (4-2, 0 KO) versus Bangladesh’s Mohon Ali AKA The Killer (5-1-2, 2 KOs) in a featherweight clash scheduled for 8 whilst the final co-main bout sees undefeated Russian slugger, Alexander Devyatov (14-0, 13 KOs) battling Phatiphan Krungklang of Thailand (15-5-1, 8 KOs) in a super lightweight clash, also scheduled for 8.

“We are delighted to be back promoting boxing, the target is 2 to 3 more events before year-end and gradually target global expansion into Africa, Asia, etc,” said MJA Platinum President, Michael John Altamura.

“It’s a global sport, so we plan on representing many international talents over time. Now let’s get ready to rumble on 7 July,” he added.

On the undercard come fight night, South Korea’s Ye Joon Kim (19-2-2, 11 KOs) alias Troublemaker AKA Pacquiweather takes on John Basan of Indonesia (8-3, 5 KOs) in an all-Asian super bantamweight affair billed for 8 rounds, as well a welterweight 6-rounder featuring Australia’s Jason Mallia (4-0, 2 KOs) against Indonesian veteran, Geisler AP (15-14-2, 12 KOs) and young Australian, Ky Hodgson (2-0, 2 KOs) who made his debut only last year versus Channarong Injampa of Thailand (12-12, 8 KOs) in a welterweight bout scheduled for 5 rounds.

Completing the fight line up at the Malvern Town Hall on the first Friday of the new month are three Australian prodigies, all unbeaten, battling international opponents in scheduled 4-rounders as they test their credentials in pursuit of global recognition.

In the event, 21 year old Armand Rebojo on debut comes up against Ongkarn Suangkawatin of Thailand at super bantamweight, Sam Beck (3-0, 1 KO) versus Faturochman of Indonesia in a super middleweight contest as well as a super lightweight clash between Tommy Fitzgerald and Thai southpaw, Anucha Tongbau.