Ali Bashir: “Dubois wants to put Usyk out of his misery early”

Ex-Usyk coach James Ali Bashir speaks to Seconds Out’s Ayman Khan on why he has been drafted into the Daniel Dubois camp.

The journey of Ali Bashir and Alexander Usyk began over a decade ago. Their collaboration evolved into a mentor-student relationship, marked by respect and shared growth.

“I met Usyk a little over 10 years ago. It was pleasant. You never can underestimate what Alexander Usyk has on his mind and what he may do leading up to a fight and in the fight.””

Bashir’s portrayal of Usyk as a real professional reflects a trainer’s pride. He elaborates that Usyk’s natural talent, combined with a relentless drive, has enabled him to transition from the cruiserweight to the heavyweight division seamlessly.

“He’s an enigma…he’s born the same day as Muhammad Ali, so maybe something in that.”

The Breakup: What Happened? The professional break between Bashir and Usyk remains a mystery, even to Bashir himself.

“He just sent me an email or text saying, ‘your services are no longer needed,’ so I really don’t understand.”

Despite this, Bashir’s respect for Usyk remains intact, and he looks forward to speaking to him again.

Moving Forward: Daniel Dubois: After parting ways with Usyk, Bashir now works with the young and promising Daniel Dubois. He sees potential in Dubois and recognizes his great punching power, comparing it to legendary boxers like Sonny Liston and George Foreman.

“I’m here working with Daniel Dubois, and I’m happy about it,” Bashir declared. “This is boxing, you know, and it’s just like an attorney or a physician; one client moves on and then another client comes along and hires you.”

“I’ve worked with big punches before—Lennox Lewis, Vladimir Klitschko, and Danny Dubois ranks right up there with the best of them.”

As for Dubois’ preparation and approach against Usyk, Bashir brings his decades of experience to the fore.

“I thought Dubois was a green fighter, which he is… He’s a young guy, so he has a lot to learn,” Bashir said. “He ranks right up there with the best of them. He has a great, great punching power… He’s not to be taken lightly.”

Mind Games: Understanding Usyk “He’s a master at playing mind games, and he backs it up inside the ring.”

He elaborates that Usyk’s unpredictability is part of his charm. He’s a chameleon who adjusts to any situation and won’t be intimidated. Will this be an asset or a hindrance in his upcoming fight?

When it comes to strategies, Bashir believes in taking chances.

“Dubois is a big, strong guy. It’s no secret that he has to use his youth and his punching power to make the difference in this fight. He cannot stand around looking at Usyk because Usyk will do a job on him. He has to be concentrated, focused, and willing to roll the dice. Do not give him a moment’s rest. That’s his best chance of causing Usyk to make mistakes.”

The Prediction: A Knockout?

“I’m really hoping for a knockout. We want to put Usyk out of his misery early, within the first six or seven rounds. Danny Dubois’ punching power will make the difference. Youth is something that he holds in reserve, but it’s the punching power. It’s a tough fight for both guys. It’s a risky fight for both guys. It’s a tough fight for Dubois because Usyk has so much experience, but it’s also a tough fight for Usyk because of Daniel Dubois’ punching power.”

When asked about a hypothetical match between Usyk and Holyfield, Bashir had a decisive response.

“Usyk would have spanked Holyfield… Holyfield always had problems with slick, crafty boxers. Usyk would have been a nightmare for Evander Holyfield.”

Discussing the heavyweight division, Bashir reflects on Anthony Joshua’s performance against Robert Helenius.

“I thought that he was a bit tentative. He can’t fight Deontay Wilder like that. He’s got to go out there and establish himself better and more clearly. I think that he has to step his game up.”

Full interview: