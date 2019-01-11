Adrien Broner conference call transcript – Pacquiao vs Broner

K. Swanson – Okay, now we’re going to transition over to Adrien Broner. I’d like to introduce Ravone Littlejohn. He’s the CEO of About Billions Promotion and he will make the introduction of Adrien Broner. Ravone?





Ravone Littlejohn

At About Billions Promotions we’re happy to be promoting this fight as the premier event that we’ve had in our infancy as a company. Adrien has trained very well and very hard. He’s more than ready for his opportunity. We’d like to thank all the promotional entities who are involved in this fight. And at this time I’ll go ahead and pass it over to Adrien.





Adrien Broner

What’s up with everyone? What’s good? Training camp’s been great. I’m training my ass off. I’ve been focused and I’m just ready to go out there and prove all the naysayers wrong.

Q

Adrien are you motivated by being am underdog in this fight?

A. Broner

It’s real motivating, but I don’t worry about it. I just don’t let it get to me. I just can’t wait for the bell to ring January 19.

Q

If you beat Manny Pacquiao how much would that erase any bad feelings or negativity associated with your losses?

A. Broner

It definitely would. In life they say you’re only as good as your last performance, so it’s definitely going to sweep a lot of things under the rug.

Q

What would it mean to you then to get that caliber of a victory? How big in the scheme of things would that be for you?

A. Broner

It’s going to be huge and I’m taking full advantage of it. I’m well-prepared and I’m just ready to go out there and perform.

Q

There’s there’s been some news reports about some of your legal issues. Has that in any way impacted your training or focus on this fight?

A. Broner

No, that’s just something I’ll take care of after the fight. Right now I’m 100% focused on this fight and I’m just ready to come to the ring January 19 and get a victory.

Q

My question is for Stephen Espinoza. Hey, Stephen, how are you? Just briefly, this event is a SHOWTIME PPV event on January 19. Do you have any comments on specifically Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya saying that PPV is dead in boxing?

And furthermore, do you think on a microeconomic level that PPV and American professional sports is dead?

S. Espinoza

Sure, I’m happy to. Look, on the concept of PPV we’ve consistently said that it’s a useful tool when it’s necessary, when you have a premium event. If you’ve got a filet mignon event, you’re going to have filet mignon prices. You don’t get filet mignon at the price of ground beef.

I think a lot of the blowback and the negativity around PPV comes when networks are trying to sell people PPVs that don’t belong there.

I didn’t hear too many people saying that Wilder versus Fury was not a premium event, a special event, a Heavyweight Title fight, an International Worldwide Title fight that deserved to be PPV

Likewise, on January 19 you have two of the biggest stars in the sport. Manny has a long history on PPV and the way this event was able to happen was through that tool. So these two events, plus Mayweather and McGregor, are the only PPVs we’ve done in the last three years.

So, I understand what Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya are saying. It’s a great marketing ploy and that’s really all it is is just a catchphrase because both of those guys rely on PPV and have relied on it as an integral part of their business in the past.

Eddie on one hand will say that they’re are terrible thing and they’re dead, but if we look at his U.K. business it’s basically all built on PPV.

Oscar himself while he’s saying that boxing PPVs are dead is simultaneously selling an MMA PPV. So, the reality is, it’s a useful tool. It rewards the fighters for taking tough fights and it allows some fights to happen that wouldn’t otherwise happen without that tool. But it should be used sparingly.

Q

Adrien, has that been frustrating for you that some people may not be taking you seriously?

A. Broner

No disrespect but I don’t care at all about Mayweather and Pacquiao or any other fights people are talking about. I’m focused on Adrien Broner and Pacquiao. I’m focused on getting this victory. And then I’m going to go to the drawing board with my team and make bigger moves.

Q

Did you get a chance to see Pacquiao’s last fight against Lucas Matthysse? And if so, what do you think of Pacquiao and how his skills have sort of translated now being 40?

A. Broner

Pacquiao’s a legend. He’ll always go down as one of the best in the boxing business. But I just feel like it’s my time to take over this sport and I’m coming to take the throne from Pacquiao.

Q

I just asked Manny on the previous call what his top five fights were in terms of preparation and degree of difficulty. He listed about six or seven and the top one was Oscar De La Hoya. You weren’t on the list. What do you think that says about him and do you think he’s in for a rude awakening?

A. Broner

I’m just focusing. I’m just ready to go in there and have a hell of a night and start a new chapter in my career.

Q

Do you think that your counter-punching ability is the antidote to his style of speed, jumping in, being aggressive?

A. Broner

It’ll definitely play a big part but we’ve got more in store to beat Pacquiao and I will show that January 19.

Q

What is the difference between the Adrien Broner who lost three fights and the one who is going into this fight?

A. Broner

My dedication to the sport. People who have seen me would 100% vouch for me. I know what’s at stake. A win over Pacquiao could take my career somewhere that I can only dream of. So I’ve got to take it seriously and I just really feel like it’s my time.

Q

What are the things you’re looking at in camp that gives you the confidence that you can knock Manny out?

A. Broner

The knockout is good but I’m definitely just going for the win. I just want to win, pointblank, period. Everybody goes into a fight wanting to knockout. Who doesn’t want to knock someone out? But, you know, things will unravel on January 19.

Q

Do you think that this is a must-win fight for you?

A. Broner

At the end of the day, if you’re a boxer, every fight is a must-win fight. You don’t ever want to go to a fight trying to lose.

As a competitor, as an athlete, when I prepare, I go in to win. I’m trying to win. It’s always a must-win situation.

Q

I’m wondering what you perceive the stakes to be when you ponder this and say to yourself, “Okay, I’m going to beat Manny Pacquiao.”

A. Broner

I don’t look at that. Boxing is a sport where you’ve got to go a fight at a time. So, I’m focused on Manny Pacquiao and after that we’ll look at other things and other avenues.

Q

Can you speak to the fact that you say this fight is for the ‘hood and how important it is to you to come out victorious?

A. Broner

Where I come from, man, we barely have seen someone to come out and be at the top level where I am today. So that’s why I’m doing this for the ‘hood to give back hope and show the young kids that they can follow their dreams.

That motivates me to just go in there and do my best. We’re going to go in there and get the victory.