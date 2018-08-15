Abel Sanchez: “Do we need a 24-second clock for the rematch?”

“He ran, he stalled, he didn’t conquer,” so sayeth trainer of the year ABEL SANCHEZ about former two-division world champion Canelo “Beef Jerky” Alvarez, (49-1-2, 34 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico. Sanchez is putting his star pupil GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (38-0-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, boxing’s longest-reigning world champion (since 2010), through his paces at The Summit, the high altitude training camp in Big Bear Lake, Calif., in preparation for the Mexican Independence Day rematch between the two top pound for pound fighters. Golovkin, the beef-eating undefeated World Middleweight Champion with the positive attitude and the negative random drug test results, is hard at work training for his record-breaking 21st consecutive title defense. Canelo vs. Golovkin 2, takes place Saturday, September 15, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.





“The last fight between Gennady and Canelo was a real contrast of styles,” said Sanchez. “Gennady had to chase Canelo, who boasted that he was the true Mexican warrior, around the ring. It reminded me of the four corners offense those old Dean Smith-coached basketball teams used to play. I’m seriously considering asking the Nevada Athletic Commission to install a 24-second clock to force Canelo to engage. Compare the activity between the fighters in their first fight. Gennady did everything in that fight. Gennady wasn’t the one who got booed by the fans when those crazy scorecards were announced. And Gennady is going to do even more in the rematch. I read that Canelo isn’t eating beef in this camp. Let’s just hope he stopped eating duck too.”