Alen Babic responds to Dillian Whyte fake injury claims by fans

Heavyweight Alen Babic believes Dillian Whyte didn’t purposefully fake a shoulder injury to avoid his previously scheduled October 30th fight against Otto Wallin.

Babic states Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) had been having problems with his shoulder for several weeks during camp, and this was the same area that had been operated on years ago.

Fans are skeptical about Whyte’s injury excuse because he hasn’t produced an MRI scan to verify he was hurt.

Also, they believe that Whyte had a good reason to pull out of the fight with the dangerous 6’6″ Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs) because he’s mandatory for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

There’s a lot of money Whyte can make fighting Fury in 2022, and it would be far more than he’s getting in facing the equally dangerous Wallin.

If Whyte DID fake his injury, it still might not help him land a title shot against Fury. Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita is reportedly asking the World Boxing Council to force Whyte to reschedule.

Furthermore, Fury may choose to dodge Whyte in the same way that fans believe he’s doing with Wallin.

Fury can ask the WBC to allow him to either way on the results of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 rematch can ask to make a voluntary defense.

If neither of those work, Fury can pull out the heavy artillery by asking the WBC to make him their Franchise champion, which they would. Being made the Franchise champion will put Fury out of reach of Whyte.

Babic believes Dillian’s injury excuse

“I know he had a problem with his shoulder for such a long time. He had an operation, he had surgery years ago, but since his surgery, he wasn’t fully recovered,” said Alen Babic to Boxing Social in reacting to Whyte pulling out of his October 30th fight with Otto Wallin because of a shoulder problem.

“He [Whyte] told me a few months ago, ‘I had a problem with my shoulder, but it’s going to be okay.’ He’s like that. I said, ‘Okay, take it easy, but he does really hard with the weight lifting and stuff.

“I don’t like that, but Dillian is Dillian. He’s going to do what he wants. I don’t see how that can help him with his shoulder, and it went bad. He didn’t spar for the last two or three weeks.

“People don’t know how bad it was until now. I knew it before. I thought he was going to go through with it, but you can imagine the pain if Dillian doesn’t want to go through with the fight,” Babic said.

It’s good that the Matchroom Boxing promoted Babic believes his stable-mate Whyte was really injured, but the fans don’t and they haven’t seen the scans from Dillian’s MRI on his shoulder.

If Whyte wanted the doubters to believe his shoulder was injured, he should have already produced the MRI scans and shown them to the fans.

Moreover, Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn need to reschedule with Otto Wallin. Thus far, they’re not saying about rescheduling the fight with Wallin, and it’s believed that they won’t.

Whyte had the right to pull out

“If he did that, I didn’t know about it, but if he did that, he would have full right to it because he’s been the #1 challenger for how long? 600 days,” Babic in believing Whyte had the right to pull out of the fight, even if he wasn’t injured.

“It’s f**** ridiculous,” said Babic in discussing the possibility of Whyte pulling out of the fight with Wallin with a fake shoulder injury so he could avoid the risk of losing and go straight into a title shot against Fury.

“But if he did that because of it, it’s cool with me,” Babic said about the possibility of Whyte faking his injury. “F*** them [WBC], they f*** him all the time.

“But I don’t think so really. He’s a fighter anyway, and he’ll fight. He proved that so many times and I don’t know why people still doubt him,” Babic said of Whyte.

“He fought all the toughest opponents with no belts or nothing. He was just defending that same belt for two years. It’s ridiculous.

“I think he’s proven that you can fight anytime anywhere anyhow, but if he didn’t want to do something like that [stick it out against Wallin], then nobody can say nothing bad about it. He has full right to it,” Babic said.

Many boxing fans would disagree with Babic about Whyte having the right to pull out of his scheduled October 30th fight with a fake shoulder injury.

When fighters start pulling out of fights with fake injuries, it’s bad for the sport. If Whyte wasn’t injured, it’s sad that he would say that he is and use it as an excuse to avoid a dangerous opponent in Otto Wallin.

Babic is in favor of Joshua changing trainers

“Well, of course, it didn’t work for him [Anthony Joshua]. He tried with his old trainer [Rob McCracken]. He did everything perfect. He tried everything,” said Babic in reacting to Anthony Joshua looking for a new trainer after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th.

Joshua should change trainers says, Babic

“He tried everything but it didn’t work, so why don’t you change things? AJ is a pure boxer. Everything he does is going to be for the good of boxing.

“I think he’s very good for the sport. Whatever he does, he needs to be supported because in every loss, he fell on his back.

“He needs to choose his guys that are leading him, and if he [Joshua] wants to change, go ahead and change it. I don’t see any problem. AJ is the one who is the main man,” Babic said.

Former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) must do something for him to improve enough to beat Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in their rematch next March.

Joshua obviously doesn’t seem to have confidence in his trainer Rob McCracken will come up with a good enough game plan for him to beat Usyk.

It’s possible that no trainer on earth can give Joshua what he needs for him to defeat Usyk because he’s too far behind him in terms of talent.

Babic vowing to bring hell to Eric Molina

“I’m going to go for the kill,” said Babic about his fight against 40-year-old Eric Molina on October 30th. “I’m going to give Molina every chance to have a beautiful fight. It’s not going to be a chess match. It’s not going to be beautiful boxing. No. it’s going to be hell.

“It’s going to be hell for him and I’m going to provide the hell, and I’m going to do it for my fans. This fight is for my fans. I always fight for the fans since day one, and I’m always going to do that. It’s going to be hell,” Babic said.

Former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Eric Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) will be dangerous for Babic early on because of his size, power, and experience. Molina is 6’6″, 256 lbs, and he can punch.

Babic is one of those fighters that leads with his face and comes looking to slug it out against his opposition. If he’s not careful, he could walk into a big shot from Molina.

Earlier this year, Molina gave Fabio Wardley all he could handle before getting stopped in the fifth round. Wardley is arguably a level above Babic in terms of talent. Watching how Molina performed against Wardley, it’s not inconceivable that he can beat Babic.

Babic believes he’s destined to fight Dave Allen

“I think it’s destined because we’re the same type of guys, the same type of mentality and the same type of fighters,” said Babic about him and David Allen.

If Matchroom is going to make a fight between the 30-year-old Babic and David Allen (19-5-2, 16 KOs), they need to do it soon. If they wait too long, the 29-year-old Allen might get beaten again and he could walk away.

Babic is like the new version of Allen for Matchroom Boxing, and they’re going to be plugging him in against beatable old-timers. Obviously, Babic is much too small to fight a top-tier heavyweight with size.

Babic is like a rehydrated cruiserweight in size, and he’s way too small at 6’1″, 210 lbs to compete against the bigger fighters in the division. Even David Allen might be a problem with his 6’3″, 255 lb frame.