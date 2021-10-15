Canelo Alvarez ready to defeat “insecure” Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez still insists that his November 6th opponent Caleb Plant is an “Insecure person” and that he’s got the skills to defeat him when they meet for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

WBA/WBC/WBO 168-lb champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) isn’t going to waste time playing the role of an amateur psychologist in analyzing what he sees in Plant (21-0, 12 KO) as a person.

Canelo’s primary focus is beating him to take his IBF title to become the undisputed champion when they meet in a little over three weeks from now, on November 6th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be shown on Showtime PPV.

Canelo counting on his experience

Despite Canelo having had problems against the boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr, Erislandy Lara, and Austin Trout in the past, he’s not worried about Plant’s technical skills.

Canelo feels that he’s a different fighter from the one that fought and lost to Mayweather Jr. in 2013, and he’ll have no issues dealing with Plant’s skills.

“It means a lot because this fight is one of my best fights because very few fighters become undisputed champion. So for me, it’s very important for my history,” said Canelo Alvarez to ESPN.

“He’s an insecure person. You can see with his body language that he’s an insecure person. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about the fighter.

“He’s a good boxer, he’s got a good jab, but I have the skills and the experience to beat him,” said Canelo.

Alvarez has the advantage to defeat Plant, but that remains to be seen. Not too long ago, Canelo had problems with a past his prime Sergey Kovalev in 2019 and was getting outboxed by him until scoring a late 11th round knockout.

It’s scary to imagine what the 2013 version of Kovalev had been able to do against Canelo, and it might have been a step too far for the Mexican star.

Alvarez ready for Plant’s “complicated” style

“He’s a good boxer; he moves a lot. Everybody thinks that he’s complicated for me, a fighter that moves a lot in the ring, but I have a lot of experience. I fight with every style. I’m ready,” said Canelo when asked what problems Plant presents for him.

Boxing fans believe Plant’s style will be a “complicated” one for Canelo because the Mexican star still struggles against boxers, even now.

Canelo says he’s improved dramatically since his loss to Mayweather; we haven’t seen him face enough quality boxers for him to show that. He arguably lost to Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017 and was given a controversial win over the Kazakh fighter in their rematch in 2018.

Canelo’s fighters since then were either too old or lacked the boxing skills to trouble him the way Mayweather, GGG, and Erislandy Lara did years ago.

In Canelo’s last fight against former WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders last May, he was getting outboxed by the British fighter.

Saunders was having much success until he faded in the seventh round and dropped his hands. What would have happened if Saunders didn’t gas out?

“I think he passed the line with the bad words that he says,” said Canelo in alluding to Plant calling him a “mother f***” during their Los Angeles press conference last September.

“For us, the Mexican people, that word means a lot. Yeah, I take my risks. So if something is coming, okay. I take my risks,” said Canelo when told that he’s used the same “mother f*****” insult in the past himself.

Given how much Canelo detests the insult Plant said to him, it’s disturbing that he’s it himself from time to time. If it’s such a bad word, why use it?