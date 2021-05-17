Arbitrator ruling: Tyson Fury must face Deontay Wilder by September 15th

Tyson Fury has reportedly lost his arbitration case for his trilogy match with Deontay Wilder, and he now must face the former WBC heavyweight champion by September 15th.

It’s interesting how fate works. Wilder is now in the position to spoil Fury’s dreams and pay him back for trying to walk away from their contractual rematch

@MarkKriegel reports that the arbitrator has ruled in Wilder’s favor, which now puts WBC heavyweight champion Fury’s August 14th match against Anthony Joshua in jeopardy.

What’s interesting is how confident Fury, his promoters, and Joshua’s management were that the arbitrator would rule in their favor so that wouldn’t give Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) his contractual rematch.

This obviously isn’t the end game. With the $155 million site fee that is being paid for the Joshua vs. Fury fight, it’s possible that some of that money can be offered to Wilder to get him to step aside so their August 14th clash can still go ahead.

It’ll be up to Fury if he wants to pay Wilder a huge chunk of his $75 million purses for the Joshua fight to get him to step aside.

If Fury refuses or offers only a small amount, Wilder will get his rematch on September 15th and make a heck of a lot of money.

If Wilder beats Fury, which is entirely possible, then it’ll be him that moves forward to face IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua for the undisputed championship in late 2021.

Breaking: an arbitrator has ruled that @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber must face each other in a rematch by September 15, 2021. MORE TK — Mark Kriegel (@MarkKriegel) May 17, 2021

Interestingly, Fury’s boxing fans on social media believe that Wilder isn’t serious about wanting to fight him and that he’ll be paid off with a small trifle to get him to disappear. That may not be the case.

Wilder is working out hard, and he looks like a man possessed to exact his revenge. At this point, you’d have to believe that Wilder will ignore any step aside offers unless they throw a crazy number at him.

He’d likely step aside if he offered $20 million, but Fury isn’t going to sacrifice that much of his purse to Wilder. That means Fury will have to risk taking the fight with Wilder, and it would go badly for him.

Wilder had an injured right bicep for the rematch with Fury last year, and he was hurt early by a rabbit punch in the third.

Wilder has a new trainer in Malik Scott, and he’s been looking sharp in the workout clips they’ve posted on social media. The movement, speed, and power that Wilder has shown are far and away above how Fury has looked lately.

In contrast, Fury is flabby, slow, and weak, which clarifies that he’s been living it up since his seventh-round knockout win over Wilder last year in February.

What made them think Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) could walk away from his contract for the Wilder rematch is unknown. Was it overconfidence or just plain ignorance?