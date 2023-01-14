Eubank Jr’s billboard taunt to Smith

Eubank Jr’s is message is plastered on Europe’s biggest billboard next to Old Trafford

Staunch Liverpool supporter Liam Smith is live on Soccer AM this morning to respond

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith takes place next week at BOXXER: Unleashed on January 21

AO Arena in Manchester is sold-out for blockbuster all-British fight on Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr has lit the blue touch paper ahead of next week’s blockbuster, all-British showdown by goading arch-nemesis Liam Smith with a giant billboard message in Manchester.

Next Saturday, on January 21, the two bitter-rivals will collide in front of a sold-out AO Arena, live in the UK & Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports Box Office.

And with the eyes of the sporting world on the North-West today for this lunchtime’s Manchester football derby, middleweight Eubank Jr has delivered his latest round of mind games to opponent Smith before the world turns its attention to their dust-up in seven days time.

Plastered across Europe’s second largest digital advertising display, just a stone’s throw away from Old Trafford, Eubank Jr’s message to staunch Liverpool supporter Smith reads: “It won’t be the first time Liverpool have come to Manchester and taken a beating.”

Former world champion Smith, who still plays local Sunday league football, appeared live on Sky Sports’ Soccer AM show earlier today, where he wowed the audience with his impressive football skills by scoring a sensational volley and completing the crossbar challenge.

And he is planning his own out of home reply to Eubank Jr in his native Merseyside before he takes the short trip across the M62 for next week’s hugely-anticipated showdown.

The main event – in association with Wasserman Boxing – will take place during BOXXER: Unleashed.

The BOXXER show features a stacked undercard with Richard Riakporhe launching his quest for a world title shot in 2023 when he battles former two-time WBO cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Głowacki and local lad Jack Massey stepping up to face former WBO world heavyweight champion, Joseph Parker.

Joining them on this blockbuster night of boxing will be Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo for the British & Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver Championships.

Team GB Tokyo 2020 hero Frazer Clarke is back where he faces hard-hitting Argentine heavyweight, Kevin Espindola. The South American fighter has never been stopped in 13 previous professional bouts and Olympic bronze medallist Clarke will be determined to extend his flawless record in the professional ranks with a big victory.

Plus, Matty Harris vs Jiri Surmaj, Scott Forrest vs Amine ‘The Beast’ Boucetta, and Frankie Stringer will be on show in what promises to be an unforgettable start to 2023.

This event is presented in association with official partners bet365, WOW HYDRATE and Village Hotels.



