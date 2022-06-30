Ryan Garcia roundtable quotes on Javier Fortuna fight

Undefeated boxing superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, hosted a virtual media roundtable call ahead of his scheduled 12-round lightweight fight against former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR. The fight will take place in Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 16 and will be streamed live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Fortuna are on sale now and are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100, $75, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase online at AXS.com, CryptoArena.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Below are brief quotes of what the fighter had to say during his media call.

“Joe’s consistency and his work ethic never misses a beat. He is always looking to improve or find a way to better your game. He is there all the time. His worth ethic is unmatched.”

“Overall, my skill level improved. This is due to my consistent training after my brief break. My mind is up to speed in terms of timing, reflexes, distance, and control. Overall my game is much better.”

“I think it’s pretty obvious where we are headed once we pass Fortuna. I am going to campaign for the fight against Gervonta Davis. We want to be transparent about the process to prove to the people that we want this fight. I try to find ways to exploit the truth and clear the fog. I have to be transparent, just like I was with the Cruz negotiations.”

“I’ve always been close to my family. We have a lot of traditions, and we keep each other close. We love each other, pray together, and this journey of my boxing career and fame; my family has been there with me every step of the way. It’s very important to be me because I love my family. I love everyone being happy, and I love sharing all my success with everyone I love.”

“I have been taking steps with surrounding myself with people who want the best for me. People that will not contribute stress and pressure on my life. I am focusing on what keeps me happy and what songs keep me happy.”

“[After going the distance with Tagoe] I am able to base my overall game plan a little bit better for a 12-round fight. Conditioning wise I have updated our techniques. I understand at which rounds I feel more tired and when I feel a second wind. There have been little things that I have been able to construct in my mind that evaluate and have solutions for when training. So now I feel even more comfortable in a 12-round fight; and I will be able to show you what I have learned and what I have been working on on July 16.”

“I am a great fighter. I am going to show you the difference between me and Jojo Diaz and Robert Easter Jr. Nothing is guaranteed, but I am 99.999% confident I will take Fortuna out early.

Garcia vs. Fortuna is a 12-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Sampson Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.