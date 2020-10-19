Julio Cesar Martinez battles Moises Calleros on DAZN on October 23

Julio Cesar Martinez will now defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Moises Calleros on Friday, October 23, at Azteca Studios in Mexico City, live on DAZN.

Martinez (16-1 12 KOs) makes his crown’s second defense and his first on home soil, defeating Jay Harris in Dallas in February. The 25-year-old was due to face fellow countryman Maximino Flores, but the IBO champion returned a positive test for COVID-19 and will be unable to challenge Martinez’s green and gold strap.

Martinez can’t afford to ease up and assume that Calleros will be an easy out for him. Calleros will be motivated to become a world champion, and he’ll be going after Martinez from the opening bell.

Calleros (33-9-1 17 KOs) now has a golden opportunity to change his career overnight in Flores’ place. The 31-year-old landed the WBO NABO title at 112lbs last September and fought for World honors for the second time in his career, having traveled to Japan in March 2018 to challenge WBO champion Ryuya Yamanaka.

Martinez had major headaches in his last fight against Jay Harris and was fortunate to get the win. If not for a late surge by Martinez in the championship rounds, he might have lost the fight.

Martinez’s performance showed that he has a long way to go before he’s ready to move up to 115 to challenge talented fighters like Roman Gonzalez and Juan Estrada.

Martinez’s clash with Calleros is part of a bumper World title triple-header in Mexico.

Juan Francisco Estrada (40-3 27 KOs) will defend his WBC and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles in a rematch with Carlos Cuadras (39-3-1 27 KOs) and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (49-2 41 KOs) defends his WBA World Super-Flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (25-3 11 KOs) – with Estrada and Chocolatito on a collision course for a rematch should they both emerge victoriously.

Boxing fans are looking forward to a rematch between Chocolatito and Estrada in 2021. Eight years ago, Gonzalez defeated Estrada by a 12 round unanimous decision in an action-packed fight. Estrada has been looking forward to a rematch for the last eight years, and now he’s finally on the average of getting one.

The only things that stand in the way of them fighting again are Carlos Cuadras and Israel Gonzalez.

Three of Eddie Hearn’s young tyros make their return to action on the bill, with Diego Pacheco (9-0 7 KOs) boxing for the tenth time in the paid ranks, Austin Williams (5-0 4 KOs) making a second foray outside the States in his sixth pro fight and Otha Jones III (5-0 2 KOs) also boxing for the sixth time as a pro.