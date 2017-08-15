Cotto: Kamegai is the best opponent for me now

Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), the only boxer from Puerto Rico to earn five world titles in four weight divisions, will look to capture his sixth world title when he takes on Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) for the WBO Junior Middleweight title. Cotto will make his triumphant return to the ring after a layoff of nearly two years and will appear on HBO for an astounding 23rd time. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing® beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

The future Hall of Famer spoke about the importance of his extensive career, his partnership with Golden Boy Promotions, and his father in developing his family-first outlook.

Here is what Miguel Cotto had to say in an exclusive Q&A Session:





“I have proved my whole career that I have been ready for anyone. I am a good boxer and I have no doubt that I can match anyone. As I look at my career, I have no regrets, everything has worked out and I am proud of the legacy I have built. I think one of the more satisfying fights I’ve been in was my victory against Antonio Margarito — I got my revenge against him then.”

“In my time off, I feel like I’ve become a more mature, more focused, complete fighter. Our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions is part of that — Oscar De La Hoya and his company have always been there to support me and my team, and I am glad I get to share the last leg of my career with them in the best way possible. We have already seen the positives of working with them, and we are excited for the partnership we have developed that goes beyond this fight.”

“I became the man I am today because of my father. He taught me the way you have to be, to put your family first in your life. I have no doubt that my father, mother and whole family are proud of me. The discipline that my family has taught me is the same that I want to show my kids, that they too can achieve their goals and dreams just as I have. I think above being a great boxer, I take a bigger pride in being a great father.”

“Kamegai is the best opponent for me right now in my career — he is a warrior in the ring. When we were looking through our options, he was one of the first names that popped up. I don’t really worry about what or how my opponent trains – all that matters is how well our team prepares. Freddie Roach has always been good to me, has been critical to my preparation over the years, and our team has always enjoyed working together like a family. I will be prepared for Kamegai on August 26 mentally and physically. It will be a great fight.”





Cotto vs. Kamegai, a 12-round fight for the vacant WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD,” Casa Mexico Tequila and Fred Loya Insurance. Rey Vargas vs. Ronny Rios is a 12-round world championship fight for the WBC Super Bantamweight Title, and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Promociones del Pueblo. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for the almost sold-out Cotto vs. Kamegai are still available and priced at $200, $100, and $50, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at StubHub Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425