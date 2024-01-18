Who Should Canelo Alvarez Fight Next – Munguia, Benavidez, M’billi?

The huge Mexican celebration that is Cinco de Mayo is not all that far away, and fans are hoping Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez will engage in a fight over the course of the weekend (Saturday May 4 being the obvious date for the fight to take place). Canelo, who is afforded the ability of picking and choosing who he wants to fight, such is his star status, has a number of very attractive options open to him for his next fight.

The 33 year old future Hall of Famer, last seen scoring a lopsided decision over a reluctant Jermell Charlo, has been linked to a possible May fight with Jaime Munguia, one with David Benavidez, and possibly one with the ever-improving Christian M’billi. Either one of these opponents would make for a potentially great fight for Canelo, currently 60-2-2(39).

Benavidez we know has been calling and calling for a shot at Canelo for the longest time, while Oscar De La Hoya really wants to make a Canelo Vs. Munguia fight (this of course assuming Munguia gets past John Ryder with no trouble on January 27th), and the also unbeaten Mbilli says he will do “anything” to get a fight with Canelo.

The following question might get a quick answer, but of these three names, who would you prefer to see Canelo fight in May (this of course assuming Canelo opts to take a fight in May, and we all hope he does so, naturally)?

Benavidez, 28-0(24), who looked great in beating up Demetrius Andrade last time out, is probably the obvious answers, and yes, everyone wants to see “The Mexican Monster” rumble with superstar Canelo. But does Canelo fancy this fight?

Does Canelo like the idea of a fight with Munguia, 42-0(33) instead? De La Hoya wants to see this fight, as does he want to see a Mexico Vs. Mexico match up take place.

“Look, I think it [Canelo-Munguia] will be a huge mega-fight,” De La Hoya said recently. “One thing about Canelo, which history shows, he’s fighting top guys, taking all the challenges. So, if he picks Benavidez or Munguia, which I advocate towards because we haven’t seen a Mexican-Mexican fight at championship elite level [in ages].”

But what if Muguia loses to Ryder (which could for sure happen)? What about French terror M’billi, last seen doing a real destruction job on Rohan Murdock? M’billi isn’t as high profile as either Benavidez or Munguia, and Eddie Hearn did say on Saturday that, as exciting as he is, Mbilli will feature in big action fights but maybe not one with Canelo. But M’billi, 26-0(22) and all-action and starving hungry, has the look of a future champion and maybe a future star. The way he’s going, M’billi will get his big chance soon, even if it’s not against Canelo.

Bottom line, we’d accept either of the three guys mentioned here when it comes to who is in the other corner from Canelo when he fights next.

Agree or disagree?

Canelo-Benavidez, Canelo-Munguia, Canelo-M’billi – each one a guaranteed action fight!