Who Next For Edgar Berlanga?

There was a time, at the start of his pro career, when Edgar Berlanga routinely went home with a quick, first-round KO placed nicely on his record. Then, after the inevitable move up in class of opposition, the knockouts dried up for a while. Berlanga was then beaten, on points, by Canelo Alvarez. But “The Chosen One,” as Berlanga is known, got back to his 1st round KO ways last night in taking out an over-matched Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz.

Berlanga, who failed to make weight for the fight, got the job done quickly and after improving to 23-1(18) the super middleweight contender declared how he has “dynamite in these fists.”

Berlanga also reeled off a list of names he wants to get it on with over the coming months. Berlanga, who is a big name with an exciting style and a bold personality, with trash-talk being an art Berlanga is pretty good at, has a number of interesting options moving forward.

“Jaime Munguia, Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant and Canelo [in a rematch],” Berlanga said last night with regards to who he wants to fight next.

With regards to a fight with Plant, Plant being a guy Berlanga does not like and vice-versa, this is a match-up Eddie Hearn has already expressed much interest in seeing happen. “F**k Plant!” Berlanga bellowed down the mic last night. But who wins if these two do rumble? It’s a potential thriller of a fight, that’s for sure.

Plant, 23-2(14) and last seen going to war with Trevor McCumby in an unexpectedly thrilling encounter, took to social media to fire a dig at Berlanga, this after “Sweet Hands,” as Plant is known, had watched his potential rival’s latest fight.

“And the crowd goes MILD!!! Nobody even pitched in on the chant @EdgarBerlangaJr -1000 aura on that one,” Plant wrote.

Maybe so, but there would be genuine interest, and plenty of aura, surrounding a fight between Plant and Berlanga. Someone, one would think pretty strongly, would fall if this fight got done. But who? Let’s hope we get our answer later on this year some time.

Plant Vs. Berlanga who do YOU like?