What Next For Anthony Joshua?

Hours after Anthony Joshua’s brutal and hugely impressive KO win over Francis Ngannou, fans are wondering what will be next for AJ. Looking back to his crushing, pre-Andy Ruiz best last night – albeit against a 2-fight novice of a pro boxer – Joshua does seem to have his mojo back.

AJ gave new trainer Ben Davison plenty of the credit, not only for last night’s win, but for his recent good work on the gym and in the ring, and the two do seem to make a great team. Another key thing working to Joshua’s strength has been his activity level, with the 34 year old having gone on a real return to form as far as him fighting on a regular basis.

But what impressed us most last night was his awesome, raw punching power. Okay, the critics are yelling loud and clear how AJ had a non head-moving target to zero in on, an inviting target the vastly experienced boxer simply could not miss. Point taken. But Joshua still gets credit for handling the enormous pressure he had on his shoulders – a loss last night and his career would very likely have been over. And AJ gets credit for giving us an exciting, highlight reel knockout. One that has got plenty of us asking, all over again, who wins if and when Joshua fights Tyson Fury?

Fury was of course ringside last night, and the look on Fury’s face after the shuddering display of raw power from AJ, well, it spoke volumes. Fury has his impending business with Oleksandr Usyk to attend to (most likely twice), but if Fury wins, the pressure on him to fight Joshua will be massive.

But this could take time; in fact it almost certainly will take time. What is Joshua to do while he waits to see how the Fury-Usyk rivalry plays out? Joshua says he just wants to fight, and the momentum he has got going right now needs to continue.

But Who could AJ fight next, while he awaits the big one? Filip Hrgovic, perhaps? Maybe Daniel Dubois? A third fight with Ruiz? Even? dare I say it, Jarrell Miller?

Joshua for the time being looks to be back to his best as far as letting his hands go, scoring knockouts, and believing in himself fully. Add it all up and Eddie Hearn might be right when he says Joshua is the best heavyweight in the world today. A third fight with Usyk would perhaps make mincemeat of such a claim, but the Ukrainian aside, can anyone else defuse AJ, avoid his bombs, outbox him, and defeat him?

Tyson Fury fans may be asking this very question right about now.