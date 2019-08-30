WATCH LIVE: Lomachenko vs Campbell Weigh In





Luke Campbell reaches out for greatness tomorrow as he takes on the best fighter on the planet in his quest to land his first World title, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Campbell faces Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight belts – welcoming the pound-for-pound king to London for the toughest night’s work of his stellar career.





The Hull ace has been patiently waiting for his second World title shot and couldn’t face a tougher task to get his hands on a belt in the Ukrainian superstar, but Campbell insists he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“The best fighting the best, this is going to make one hell of a fight,” said Campbell. “At the end of the day, he’s got two legs and two arms and is a man just like the rest of us. I’m confident in myself, I believe in myself and I’m ready to fight.

“I’ve been working on this for my whole life, probably 19 years in the act of hard work, being dedicated and disciplined. This is exactly where I want to be, I want to prove to myself and to the rest of the world that I belong at the top with the elite. This is the elite in my opinion, the very top – it can’t get any higher than this.

“I am in this to be the best and to become a World Champion. This is what I train and work so hard for, to become a World Champion and to be recognised as a World Champion. Part of the journey is fighting World-class fighters and Lomachenko certainly is that. This is the level I want to be at.”

