Video: Joe Louis – Top 5 Notable Wins







Happy New Year, boxing fans! And to kick off the new year, Joe Louis is the featured boxer in this edition of the Top 5 Notable Wins series, and with The Brown Bomber, he still holds records for the longest heavyweight title reign in history, both in terms of his 25 title defenses, and also the duration of his illustrious championship run which lasted nearly 12 years. Louis first won the heavyweight world championship in 1937 – and he held that unique prestigious crown all the way until 1949.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief chronological recap of Joe Louis’s top five most notable victories during his long and illustrious Hall of Fame career. This is the fourth video edition of the new ongoing series that will evaluate the top five notable victories of some of the most famous and successful pugilists who ever laced up the gloves and stepped inside the squared circle. There are no shortage of great champions in boxing history, and the early focus of this new series will primarily focus on heavyweight greats of the past. But we will also ultimately be exploring a slew of other champions from various different weight classes.

Determining the Top 5 most notable wins in a boxer’s career something that is not always something where everyone will agree, since individual taste and personal preference factor in heavily. And these five wins alone certainly do not define the entirety of The Brown Bomber’s career or greatness – but these victories do largely help define Joe Louis’s greatness by highlighting some of his career’s signature moments.To get one man’s opinion on the 5 most notable victories in the career of the great Joe Louis, please watch and enjoy the video. And if you missed the previous editions that focused on Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, and Joe Frazier, please check those out as well, and please stay tuned for future editions of the “Top 5 Notable Wins” series.





Have a wonderful new year in 2019, and may it be filled with health, happiness, and a lot of good boxing ahead for fans the world over.