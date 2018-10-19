Video: Is the DAZN App worth the money?





It was just over a month ago since Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin in their highly anticipated middleweight championship rematch. But even though that match was just a little more than thirty short days ago, a lot of things have changed in the boxing landscape since then, where boxing seems to be undergoing a major transition towards online streaming apps with regards to how fans can watch boxing matches. The times they are certainly a’changin’!

About a week after Canelo defeated Triple G, HBO announced that they will be dropping their boxing broadcasts next year, which ended an incredible 45 year run in the business, where many of the greatest boxing matches from that time frame were televised. Meanwhile, online streaming apps like DAZN and ESPN+ are trying to lead the charge into a new era of broadcasting matches to boxing fans. DAZN just made a blockbuster deal with Canelo Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions, which greatly amplifies their star power leverage.

We also have an upcoming heavyweight showdown between undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. That fight takes place on December 1 in a bout that will be broadcast by Showtime PPV. So while streaming apps like DAZN and ESPN+ are looking to break the mold of the old PPV model, the old PPV model is still alive and well, with the upcoming showdown between Wilder and Fury arguably representing the biggest prize fight in 2018.

So what should boxing fans make of this apparent transition, and are streaming apps like DAZN worth the cost to boxing fans?





This edition of Rummy’s Corner explores this transition, and some of the angles involving cost, convenience, and ease of access, among other things. To get one man’s opinion on these changing times in the world of boxing, please watch and enjoy the video.