Vasiliy Lomachenko-George Kambosos Jr Possible For Australia In April

According to a news story in The Australian, former lightweight champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr are close to seeing a fight signed for April, most likely in Australia, in either Perth, Sydney, Adelaide, or Melbourne. As per the report, the fight is currently “in talks” but the finalisation of the fight will not come until the December 9 fight between current lightweight champ Devin Haney and WBC 140 pound ruler Regis Prograis.

As soon as Haney steps into the ring with Prograis, Haney is widely expected to vacate the IBF 135 pound belt. This is what Lomachenko and Kambosos Jr will then fight for. This would then give Loma and Kambosos Jr a chance to rule once again. The two were to have fought last year, with Loma instead opting to stay at home in battle-torn Ukraine. Haney instead fought Kambosos Jr, defeating him via decision two times. Haney then went on to win a close, controversial decision over Lomachenko this year.

Loma, 17-3(11) says he very much believes he can become world champion again, while Kambosos Jr says the same exact thing. Who wins and how when these two get it on? It’s an interesting fight and clash of styles. How much has Loma got left at age 35? How good is Kambosos J and will his big win over Teofimo Lopez prove to be his finest hour, never to be topped? Kambosos Jr is five years younger than Loma and he is fresher, with less wear and tear.

But then again, Loma is Loma, a very, very special talent to say the least. Lots of people felt Lomachenko was back to his brilliant best in the Haney fight back in May, only for the decision to go against him. Now, after having taken a substantial number of months off, Loma may well come back full of fire. Kambosos Jr – who was last seen winning a close decision over Maxi Hughes in July – will have his countrymen and women cheering him on, but is the location of the fight the sole advantage Kambosos Jr, 21-2(10) will have in this one?

According to the report from The Australian, the fight will go out on Fox Sports pay-per-view in Australia should it get signed and sealed as is the current plan.

