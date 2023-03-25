Tonight: Ramirez vs. Commey – Live results

Former WBC & WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) hopes for a strong showing tonight in his headliner bout against former IBF lightweight champion Richard ‘RC’ Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in a WBC 140-lb title eliminator at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

Scheduled for 12 rounds, Ramirez-Commey is the main attraction for tonight’s Top Rank-promoted card, which will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. The undercard starts streaming at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Undercard:

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht

Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata

Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo

Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar

Jessie James Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas

Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete

As bad as Ramirez looked in his last three fights, it’s not a given that he beats Commey tonight. Although Commey recently moved up from 135 to campaign at 140, he’s a bigger puncher than Ramirez and capable of knocking him out if he can hang in there long enough to land his big shots.

Ramirez turned down title shot

The WBC made the Ramirez vs. Commey fight a light welterweight title eliminator to determine a mandatory for champion Regis Prograis. However, Ramirez rejected a title shot against Prograis and chose Commey instead. Some believe that Ramirez’s self-confidence is totally shot after his loss to Josh Taylor, and gift decision against Jose Ramirez in a fight that most boxing fans had him losing in 2018.

Ramirez complained that the money he would have made fighting Prograis wasn’t to his liking, but many fans believed he didn’t think he could win that fight, so he ducked it in favor of the easier one against Commey tonight.

If Ramirez had beaten Prograis, he could have taken the WBC title and made excellent money fighting WBO champion Josh Taylor in a unification contest in a rematch and/or fought newly crowned IBF champ Subriel Matias in a bout that would have attracted a ton of fan interest.

Unfortunately, Ramirez only focused on the short term, thinking of the less-than-huge money he’d get fighting Prograis for his WBC belt rather than focusing on what he could do if he won that belt by making huge cash in a unification.

Instead, Ramirez will be a challenger if he fights the champions Taylor or Matias for their belts, and he’s not going to get a 50-50 split against either of those guys, which is what he wanted to fight Prograis.

Ramirez, 30, has put himself in a challenging position where he has to look out of this world good against the 36-year-old Commey, given that he turned down a title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis to take this fight.

If you’re a casual fan who doesn’t follow boxing closely, you might not see it as a big deal that Ramirez picked Commey over a title shot against Prograis. However, if you look at Commey’s recent ring record of 1-2-1 in his last 4 fights, it lets you know that Ramirez ducked the Prograis clash for an easy mark against Commey.

That’s why Ramirez must look good tonight because if he struggles against the likes of Commey, you can write him off for good as being past it, and dead weight for Top Rank

Josh Taylor beat Ramirez in May 2021 by a 12-round unanimous decision in an undisputed light welterweight championship fight. Since that loss, Ramirez has fought just once with his lackluster 12-round decision over Jose Pedraza in March 2022.

Ramirez is on the steep downside of his career and hardly worth being put in main events as the A-side at this stage. Top Rank will need to start thinking about trimming its roster by eliminating non-producers like Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez, as both can no longer beat the best. They were one-hit wonders who couldn’t win unless they were matched carefully.