Terence Crawford trashes Errol Spence: “He’s not going to the Hall of Fame, I’m already going”

Not happy with just beating Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford has chosen to predict that he’ll never be in the Hall of Fame when his career ends.

Crawford says he’s definitely going to the Hall of Fame for what he’s achieved in his 15-year career, winning three division world titles, winning his belts from Jeff Horn, Julius Indongo, Thomas Dulorme, Victor Postol & Rick Burns.

Those aren’t exactly the kind of wins that would put a fighter in the Hall of Fame, but hey, this era of boxing is vastly different from back when greats like Sugar Ray Robinson operated, when fighters fought the best and didn’t cherry-pick like we see today.

The truth is, Crawford hasn’t done anywhere near enough to be in the Hall of Fame because he captured his belts off of weak fighters.

With the low standards that exist today for a fighter to get into the Hall of Fame, we’ll see Crawford right next to former four-division world champion Adrien Broner, soon entering the Hall after they retire.

“Errol Spence is a great fighter, but there’s no comparison. When you compare Errol Spence to Terence Crawford, there’s no comparison. I’m already going to the Hall of Fame. If we retire right now, he’s not going to the Hall of Fame,” said Crawford on Travis Hartman’s Forum.

Crawford doesn’t seem at peace with himself after his win over Errol because he looks pretty insecure about his resume. Obviously, it is what it is.

There’s nothing Crawford can do about it now. He’s 36 old, and it’s too late to go back and fight the guys that he should have to have a better resume than Spence and be Hall of Fame worthy in the true sense.

The best thing Crawford could do is finish his career by fighting these killers to build a quality resume instead of a plastic one as he has now:

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis

Dmitry Bivol

David Benavidez

Demetrius Andrade

David Morrell Jr.

Tim Tszyu

Jose Ramos

Diego Pacheco

Artur Beterbiev

Spence is the only quality guy of the bunch, but he wasn’t the same guy that he’d been before his terrifying crash of his Ferrari Spyder in 2019, which left him a shell of the fighter he’d been before the accident.

Additionally, the weight prospects & inactivity that Spence had before his fight with Crawford didn’t help. Spence looked out of it before he even entered the ring, and he would have food for almost anyone at 147 on that night, even an old Keith Thurman.