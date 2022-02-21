Terence Crawford compliments UK fans, say they’re the BEST

Terence Crawford posted a message of praise on social media on Monday, complimenting the UK fans for how well he was received during his time in the country for the Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight last Saturday night.

The WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) was impressed with the UK boxing fans, saying they’re “the best on Earth,” and that he plans on returning to fight there.

Fans would like to see Crawford defend against Josh Taylor when he finally moves up to 147 like he says he’s thinking of doing.

Taylor is defending his undisputed light welterweight champion this Saturday night, February 26th against his WBO mandatory Jack Catterall at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

If Taylor wins, he might choose to use WBO title to become mandatory for Crawford’s belt at 147, which means we could see a fight between them as earlier this year.

“I’m back in the gym, I just got back from the UK last night,” Crawford said on Instagram. “I want to send a special shout-out to all my UK fans out there.

“Thanks for the love and support and the hospitality that you guys showed me and my team,” said Crawford. “Man, it was a wonderful time. The atmosphere was great.

“I can’t say enough. The best fans on earth are the UK fans. I’ll be looking forward to coming back to the UK soon, and maybe one day we can get a fight down there. Peace out everybody,” said Crawford.

Dominic Ingle says Brook beats Crawford

“Kell, in his top form, would beat the pound-for-pound Crawford,” said Brook’s trainer Dominic Ingle to Secondsout. “It was last Saturday night when we were doing the press conference, and he [Crawford] was sitting down at the edge of the stage looking up like a little lost child.

“I was thinking, ‘How this happen?’ I beat these two guys and they just packed out an arena. They’re in the limelight, and realistically, not many people are interested in Bud Crawford.

Bob Arum said the same. You feel a little bit sorry for him because he’s a good fighter. I honestly believe that if Kell were he is now two years ago doing what he was doing, he would have beat Terence Crawford, and I always thought he would have beaten Errol Spence but a lot of things went wrong in that camp.

“There are always reasons why. When Kell Brook turns up, forget about Khan being past it and whatever, when Kell trains to the best of his ability, I don’t think there would have been anybody that beat him at welterweight,” said Ingle.

A rematch between Crawford and Kell Brook would likely bring in better numbers than a Crawford-Taylor fight would.

Brook is arguably a lot more popular than Josh Taylor, and there would be a lot of boxing fans excited at seeing him face Crawford a second time.

Brook fought well for three rounds against Crawford in their fight in November 2020, but then he got caught with a hook in the fourth, and was too hurt to recover from that shot.

If Brook could fight the way he did against Amir Khan last Saturday night, he might have a chance of beating Crawford, However, Brook might be too drained in making the 147-lb limit for him to defeat Crawford.

It would be better for Brook if he fought Crawford at 154 than at 147 because he’s too big for the welterweight division, and it takes too much out of him draining down. Would Brook have won had he not been caught in the fourth? Possibly.