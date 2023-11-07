Talks Underway For Josh Taylor-Florian Marku Fight

How much has former unified 140 pound champ Josh Taylor got left? Taylor, who was last seen dropping a decision against a largely dominant Teofimo Lopez, is badly in need of a dominant performance of his own. Prior to the Lopez defeat, this just the first loss to go on the Scottish warrior’s pro ledger, Taylor was deemed very fortunate to have been given the decision over Jack Catterall, this getting on for two years ago now.

Now, as per a news story from Sky Sports (get well, Adam Smith), Taylor’s people are in talks with Florian Marku, for a fight that promoter Ben Shalom says would be a “fantastic fight between two characters.” Marku, unbeaten at 13-0-1(8) and coming off an explosive stoppage win over Dylan Moran, is not adverse to some trash-talking, and the Albanian-born Londoner says he will become the first man to knock Taylor out if/when they fight.

A southpaw like Taylor, who is currently 19-1(13), Marku is the younger man by just a year. Marku says Taylor will not be able to live with his punching power.

“I feel so and I know so,” a very confident, some might say arrogant Marku said of the conviction he has that he will stop Taylor if he gets the fight. “He’s really experienced, technical but his power doesn’t match my power. My power will dominate him. I’m going to push him and I’m going to stop him. He cannot handle my power for 12 rounds, for 10 rounds. Josh Taylor has never been knocked out. He has never been in the ring with someone like me. My desire is much bigger. He doesn’t have anything more to prove. I’m climbing the mountain.”

This is the big question: how much does Taylor have left, both in terms of what he has left to prove (maybe to himself mostly) and in terms of what he has left inside? But this fight would mark a big step up in class for Marku, who has never faced anyone of Taylor’s pedigree before. It’s an interesting possible match up, and Shalom says he’s currently in talks with Taylor’s promoter, Top Rank.

“We’re in talks with Top Rank and I know an offer has been made to Josh Taylor,” Shalom told Sky Sports. “It’s a fantastic fight between two huge characters. What an atmosphere that would be in Glasgow.”

Let’s now wait and see if Taylor takes the fight that has been offered to him. Marku wants it badly.