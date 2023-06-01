Spence vs. Crawford will do 500,000-600,000 buys predicts Eddie Hearn

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn predicts that the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight on July 29th won’t bring in the same kind of impressive PPV numbers that the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight did last April.

Hearn states that the Tank-Ryan fight brought in between 800,000 to 1.2 million buys, which are outstanding numbers for this era in boxing. But in the case of Spence-Crawford, he sees the fight falling short of the mark, with it doing 500,000 to 600,000 PPV buys on Showtime.

The reason why Hearn sees the Spence vs. Crawford fight failing to bring in massive pay-per-view numbers are as follows:

Both guys older

Never built a large fan base

Lack large social media following

Haven’t consistently sold out shows

Spence & Crawford had the chance to become huge stars earlier in their careers if they had fought better opposition, stayed active, and focused on building their fan bases on social media. It’s obviously too late now.

It’s likely that after Spence & Crawford fight twice, they’ll both disappear for a year before returning in late 2024 or early 2025.

“I do like Errol. Errol’s big break came on our card against Kell Brook that night in Bramall Lane. He was amazing, and yeah

obviously, I like Derrick James a lot, but if I have to pick one, I just believe Terence Crawford wins that fight,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show.

“I think he’s more comfortable at 147 pounds. I think he has a great mindset. I think he’s extremely confident as well, and I

think he wins the fight on points. But it’s a great fight I mean such a great fight for boxing.

“I’m so happy it’s been made, but although we’ve got a foot in the camp with Derrick James, if I have to be truly honest, I think Terence Crawford just edges a very close fight.

“Look, you never know that. I’m hearing everything from 800,000 to 1.2 million for Tank against Ryan, but who knows? Say it did a million. Errol Spence against Terence Crawford is not as big as that fight.

“The difference is those guys are older. They never built a fan base. They don’t have a huge social media presence like the other two. They’ve never been consistently selling out shows like, you know like Tank. I still think it does great numbers.

“I think he does 500,000, 600,000, which is still unbelievable. Tank against Ryan Garcia really outperformed itself. Two clashes of fan bases, it had everything, but I don’t think 600,000 would be a bad night at the box office for those two [Spence & Crawford]. I think it’s a tremendous fight and I’m sure it’ll get the respect it deserves,” said Hearn about his PPV prediction for Spence vs. Crawford.