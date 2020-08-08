Spence, Garcia, Porter & Ugas part of Fox’s schedule for 2020

FOX Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced today an exciting slate of boxing shows that will include action in some of the sports’ hottest divisions and is highlighted by the highly anticipated showdown between unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. and two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia headlining the first in a series of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-Views on Saturday, November 21.

The FOX PBC Fight Night return schedule kicked off tonight with Jamal “Shango” James taking on Thomas Dulorme for the WBA Interim Welterweight title from AEG’s Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The schedule includes six events that will be broadcast on FOX, one FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View, and 11 shows on FS1, running from August 8 through the end of the year. Initially, the live events will be held without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

“The PBC back on FOX Sports is what we’ve all been working towards,” said Bill Wanger, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming and Scheduling, FOX Sports. “We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the top boxers in the sport on FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, and PPV throughout the rest of the year.”

See below for the FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX PPV Schedule for the remainder of 2020.

SHOWS ON FOX & FOX DEPORTES:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme – Interim WBA Welterweight Title

David Morrell Jr. vs. Lennox Allen – Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title

Omar Juarez vs. Willie Shaw – Super Lightweight Special Attraction

Top welterweight contender Jamal “Shango” James (26-1, 12 KOs) meets Thomas Dulorme (25-3-1, 16 KOs) for the Interim WBA Welterweight Title headlining a broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

James of Minneapolis has battled his way through a string of tough opponents to get to the threshold of a welterweight championship and will have to defeat Dulorme of Puerto Rico to take that last big step.

In just his third pro fight, David Morrell (2-0, 2 KOs), who had an outstanding amateur career in the Cuban system, will meet Lennox Allen (22-0-1, 14 KOs) of Brooklyn for the Interim WBA Super Middleweight Championship in the co-feature.

Exciting super lightweight prospect Omar Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs) clashes with Oakland’s Willie Shaw (12-1, 8 KOs).

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Shawn Porter vs Sebastian Formella – WBC/IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator

Sebastian Fundora vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – Super Welterweight Co-Main Event

Joey Spencer in a Six-Round Super Welterweight Special Attraction

Two-time welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17 KOs) will take on Germany’s Sebastian Formella (22-0, 10 KOs) in a WBC/IBF eliminator headlining a broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Porter, who was born in Akron, Ohio, and lives in Las Vegas, is coming off a 2019 Fight of the Year contender against Errol Spence, Jr., where he dropped a narrow split decision for the WBC and IBF titles.

The undefeated Formella of Lauenburg, Germany will be making his U.S. debut. In the co-feature undefeated super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (14-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Nathaniel Gallimore (21-4-1, 17 KOs) in a major step up fight.

Sensational super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (10-0, 7 KOs) will also appear on the card in a six-round special attraction.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti – WBA Super Welterweight Title

Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator

Former super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (26-3-3, 15 KOs) battles Greg Vendetti (22-3-1, 12 KOs) for the WBA Super Welterweight Title headlining a broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Lara, a former Cuban amateur standout, has fought all of the top 154-pound boxers in the sport, including Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Vendetti of Stoneham, Mass., will be looking to earn his first world championship.

The co-feature will see battle-tested veteran Alfredo Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) take on former super middleweight champion Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) in a 168-pound title eliminator. A special six-round attraction will also be announced for the broadcast.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos – WBA Welterweight Title

Rances Barthelemy vs. Alberto Puello – Interim WBA Super Lightweight Title

Jesus Ramos in an Eight-Round Super Lightweight Special Attraction

Top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (25-4, 12 KOs) takes on Abel Ramos (26-3-2, 20 KOs) for the WBA Welterweight Title headlining a broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Ugas, who was born in Cuba but now lives and trains in Las Vegas, has been one of the most active welterweights in the sport the last three years and will look to capture a welterweight title in his second attempt.

The only man standing in his way is Ramos, who scored a stunning victory with a TKO stoppage that came with one second left in his fight against Bryant Perrella on FOX in February.

In the co-feature, former two-division champion and super lightweight contender Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs) clashes with unbeaten Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim title.

Hard-hitting, undefeated prospect Jesus Ramos (12-0, 11 KOs) will also appear in an eight-round super lightweight special attraction.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SHOW ON FOX SPORTS PBC PPV

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 on FOX SPORTS PBC PPV

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – WBC & IBF Welterweight World Titles

Undefeated unified welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) returns to defend his titles against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Spence of Desoto, Texas will be entering the ring for the first time since being involved in a horrendous single-car accident where he was thrown from the vehicle before it crashed in Dallas last October.

Philadelphia’s Garcia, a former unified super lightweight champion and a welterweight champion, aims to reclaim the WBC title he lost in a disputed decision to Shawn Porter and also pick up the IBF belt

SHOWS ON FS1 & FOX DEPORTES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

The FS1 broadcast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT after the FOX PBC Fight Night broadcast and features welterweight Mykal Fox (22-1, 5 KOs) taking on Lucas Santamaría (10-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round fight, sensational 18-year-old prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) battling Chris Rollins (3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout, and in an eight-round clash of unbeaten heavyweight prospects, Luis Peña (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Michael Coffie (9-0, 6 KOs) to kick off the action.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following FOX PBC Fight Night.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT preceding FOX Sports PBC PPV.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.