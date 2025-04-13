Shannon Briggs Announces Comeback – July 1 In Nashville vs. Deontay Wilder?

Shannon Briggs, at the age of 53, has announced his return to the ring. Briggs has announced that he will be fighting on July 1, this at the Troubadour Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Against TBA.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Briggs said a fight against Deontay Wilder would be “great” for Alabama.

“I want to fight him—I think it’d be a great one for Alabama when he’s back. I’ve never properly retired, they just won’t fight me. I’m ready to go, so if he’s in, let’s make it happen.”

Now, as fans may recall. Briggs has announced, or has at least teased, comebacks before now, only for them to ultimately fail to materialise. So, let’s wait and see whether or not “The Canon” actually fires again this time.

Briggs 60-6-1(53) has not boxed since way back in May of 2016, this when the former lineal and WBO heavyweight champ was trying to drum up interest in a fight between himself and David Haye.

Who knows who Briggs will wind up fighting on this comeback, if it actually gets off the ground, that is. Some fans may sense what I sense. and that a veteran’s fight between Briggs and Oliver McCall taking place down the not too distant road. McCall, aged 60 and 2-0 in his own bizarrely launched 2025 comeback, ffought his two comeback bouts at the very venue Briggs says he will soon be fighting at.

Has Briggs possibly got anything left to offer the current heavyweight division here in 2025? If we can take Briggs at his word, he will be punching again this summer!