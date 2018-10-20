Ryota Murata vs Rob Brant Weigh-In Results

ESPN+ (10:30 p.m. ET)





• Ryota Murata 159.2 lbs vs. Rob Brant 158.4 lbs

(Murata’s WBA Middleweight world title – 12 Rounds).

• Maxim Dadashev 138.6 lbs vs. Antonio DeMarco 139.6 lbs

(Dadashev’s NABF Super Lightweight title – 10 Rounds)

ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET)

• Esquiva Falcao 160.4 lbs vs. Guido Pitto 158.6 lbs

(Middleweight – 10 Rounds)





• Michael Conlan 126.4 lbs vs. Nicola Cipolletta 125.4 lbs

(Featherweight – 8 Rounds)

• Fazliddin Gaibnazarov 139.8 lbs vs. Wilberth Lopez 138.2 lbs

(Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds)

• Joseph Adorno 132.8 lbs vs. Kevin Cruz 132.2 lbs

(Lightweight – 6 Rounds)

• Vladimir Nikitin 126.6. lbs vs. Clay Burns 125.6 lbs

(Featherweight- 6 Rounds)





• Adam Lopez 126.4 lbs vs. Hector Ambriz 126.4 lbs

(Featherweight – 8 Rounds)

• David Kaminsky 159 lbs vs. Noah LaCoste 158.5 lbs

(Middleweight – 4 Rounds)

Japanese superstar Ryota Murata is taking his talents halfway around the world.

Tickets for Murata’s WBA middleweight world title defense against Rob “Bravo” Brant on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Park Theater at Park MGM go on sale TODAY at 10 a.m. PST. The event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with Teiken Promotions and Greg Cohen Promotions.

Tickets are priced at $204, $104, $54 and $29, not including taxes and handling fees, and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International Call Center at 877-795-2564.

Murata-Brant will stream live in the United States beginning at 7:30 p.m. PST on ESPN+ — the new multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment in conjunction with ESPN.

This is the second defense of the WBA title for Murata (14-1, 11 KOs), who won the belt with a dominating seventh-round TKO over Hassan N’Dam in October 2017. Five months earlier, N’Dam handed Murata his only professional loss via a highly controversial split decision. Murata left no doubt in the rematch and defended the title in April in Yokohama, Japan, knocking out Emanuele Blandamura in the eighth round.

A 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Murata is a sports icon in Japan, as the Blandamura fight drew a peak rating of 17 million viewers on Japanese TV. Brant (23-1, 16 KOs), from St. Paul, Minn., is undefeated when fighting as a middleweight and is the WBA No. 2-ranked middleweight in the world.

About Park Theater

The 5,200-seat Park Theater, with its cutting-edge audio and visual technology, provides artists of diverse talents with a dynamic space to create one-of-a-kind productions where every seat allows guests to feel up close and personal. From comedy shows and live concerts, to sporting events and award shows, the theater is specially designed to transform seamlessly for any occasion. For more Park Theater show and ticket information, visit ParkTheaterLV.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.