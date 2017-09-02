Results: Robles III defeats Estrella

Featherweight prospect Manny “Chato” Robles III (14-0, 6 KOs) retained his undefeated status with a seventh-round knockout victory against Tijuana, Mexico’s Jose Estrella (18-13-1, 12 KOs) in the main event of the latest edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles and televised live nationally on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar. Robles, of Los Angeles, California, dropped Estrella two times before the fight was stopped at 1:39 of the seventh round.

(Photo Credit: Kyte Monroe/BoxStats)



“This was the first time as the main-event, but that didn’t faze me at all because I knew I was in my own backyard with my family watching and supporting me,” said Manny Robles, III. “In the earlier rounds, he was pretty resilient and I really wanted to finish him early, but by the middle of the fight I started fighting smarter, and worked the body.”



VIP fighters for tonight’s event included Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr., Raul Curiel, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia, David Mijares, Niko “Baby Face” Valdes, Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio, and WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Jessie Magdaleno.



In the evening’s co-main event, Cesar Diaz (6-0, 4 KOs), the rising bantamweight prospect of Palmdale, Calif., scored a fifth-round knockout of Antonio Rodriguez (11-19-1, 5 KOs) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to claim victory in their scheduled six-round bantamweight fight. Diaz controlled the fight short hooks to the body and head of Rodriguez. In the fifth round, Diaz landed a devastating body shot that ended matters for Rodriguez at 1:12 of that round.



“I feel like I’m laying down my foundation to a long career with this win,” said Cesar Diaz. “His reach was giving me a little bit of trouble, but I was able to close the distance effectively and work from the inside. We still have a lot to work on, but I’m super content with my team and this knockout victory.”





Javier Martinez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dallas, Texas defeated veteran Jose Martinez (10-11, 6 KOs) in impressive fashion with a third-round knockout victory in their scheduled six-round featherweight bout. The native of Dallas, Texas applied pressure in each and every round before stopping the fight at 2:03 of the third round with a shot to the body.



“I went in there really excited, and wanting to knock him out,” said Javier Martinez. “After the third round, I was able to relax, and listen to my coach. Doing that, I was able to get the knockout. I’m glad I made the move from Texas to train with my team here in California. I’ve noticed the difference in my style and have improved so much. I’m just ready to put in work!”



In the first bout of the evening, Everton Lopes (5-0, 2 KOs) of Salvador, Bahia, Brasil, scored a second-round technical knockout victory against Mexican native Daniel Bastien (4-6, 1 KO) in a scheduled four-round super lightweight fight. In the first round, Lopes dropped Bastien with a devastating left hook to the body from his southpaw stance. In the following round, Lopes continued his assault by landing hard combinations which forced the referee to stop the fight at 1:56 of the second round.



“This is my first fight in two years since my surgery, and man does it feel good to be back!,” said Everton Lopes. “It’s been a tough time, but I’m glad to be back and get this knockout for my team and for my son who means the world to me. I’m ready for what is to come.”



Robles, III vs. Estrella was an eight-round featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate "Born BOLD" and Casa Mexico Tequila. The event was held at the Belasco Theater on Friday, September 1.

