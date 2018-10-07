RESULTS: Naoya Inoue Scores Yet Another Devastating KO!





Naoya Inoue Scores Yet Another Devastating KO With One-Round Icing Of Juan Carlos Payano: Can Any Bantamweight Take His Power?

Well, he’s not called “The Monster” for nothing. Earlier today in his native Japan, Naoya Inoue scored yet another devastating and hugely impressive KO win. Fighting in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament, the “regular” WBA champion starched the durable and previously unstopped Juan Carlos Payano of The Dominican Republic inside the very first round.

A long left jab followed by a short right, both of which landed smack on the chin of the 34 year old southpaw, sent Payano down and out. The game challenger, previously beaten only by Rau’Shee Warren by majority decision, tried to get up but he was gone. The time was just 1:10 of the first-round. Inoue is now 17-0(15), while Payano falls to 20-2(9).

Inoue is a truly astonishing puncher. With either hand, the 25 year old has shown lethal power and the scary thing is we may not yet have seen him at his best. Having won WBO belts at 108 and 115 pounds and then moving up to challenge Jamie McDonnell for the WBA strap he now holds (McDonnell being another usually sturdy fighter who was completely blown away, also inside a single round), Inoue seems to be punching even harder.





It’s actually getting quite ludicrous how “The Monster” is bowling over good, quality opponents without even breaking a sweat. Inoue doesn’t even appear to load up with his shots, his power punches simply flow with absolute ease. The remainder of the WBSS 118 pounder fighters had better hope they can somehow defuse Inoue’s withering power, or else face going home as early as McDonnell and now Payano have done.

A pro for just six years, Inoue is arguably the best fighter in the world no-one has yet seen fight. But now, with his reputation growing, and with the man from Yokohama fighting in the high-profile tournament, his own profile is sure to grow. The hardcore fans have known about Inoue for a while, and it’s now high-time this Monster became a crossover star. Some of the sport’s ‘little guys’ have done it before, and Inoue, very probably the hardest puncher in the sport today, pound-for-pound, might well reach star status himself.

One thing though: don’t expect to see a long fight when Inoue is in action. And don’t blink either.