Boxing News 24/7


Results: Luis Ortiz stops Daniel Martz

- Leave a Comment

Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah

Luis Ortiz KO 2 Daniel Martz
2 knockdowns. Ortiz stops with left to head in round 2. First knockdown came with a left to the body in round 1.


Ortiz, 38, looked rusty and slow initially. Once he found that he could target Martz’s body without being countered, he targeted that area.

After the fight, Ortiz leaned over the ring appron and head words with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who was working for Premier Boxing Champions as one of their commentators for the fight.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Results: Luis Ortiz stops Daniel Martz

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Bryant Jennings vs. Don Haynesworth this Sat. night

Former heavyweight world title challenger Bryant Jennings (20-2, 11 KOs) will be fighting this Saturday against 35-year-old Don Haynesworth (13-1-1,...

Close