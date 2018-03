Jose Uzcategui (27-2, 23 KOs) wore out interim IBF super middleweight champion Andre ‘Resurrected’ Dirrell (26-3, 16 KOs) and made him quit after the 8th round on Saturday night in their rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Uztegui’s increased pressure in the 8th round seemed to take the fight out of the 34-year-old Dirrell, making him quit in his corner after the round had ended.