Regis Prograis wants Adrien Broner on Triller in “Super fight”

Regis Prograis says he wants his next fight to be against Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in a “Super-fight” on Triller following his sixth-round knockout win over Ivan Redkach last Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

The former WBA 140-lb champion Prograis (26-1, 22 KOs) believes that a fight between him and the former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) would be ideal for the Triller format.

Broner, 31, seems to be all for the idea of fighting on Triller, given his post on Instagram last Saturday. Here’s what Broner said:

“F*** IT. MY NEXT FIGHT GOT TO BE ON @triller.”

Broner needs to do something because Showtime doesn’t have him on their schedule for the big fights they have planned through the summer.

Showtime made a big 9-fight announcement last week, and Broner’s name wasn’t included in any fights. It’s understandable because he’s no longer fighting at a high championship level at this stage in his fading career.

Prograis, who is arguably the #3 fighter in the 140-lb division, would be doing Broner a BIG favor by using him as a B-side opponent for his next fight on Triller.

Hopefully, for Broner’s sake, he agrees to the fight because he will not last too much longer before his career ends.

As we saw in Broner’s last fight against little-known Jovanie Santiago last February, his physical skills have eroded to the point where he can’t even conclusively beat fringe contenders.

Showtime can’t do anything with Broner in terms of plugging him in with a top fighter at 140 or 147 and assume that he’s going to win.

Side note:

Initially, Prograis’s fight with the 35-year-old Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) was ruled a sixth-round technical decision. Ivan was too hurt to continue fighting after being hit with what the referee mistakenly believed to be a low blow. But later, the fight result was changed to a sixth-round knockout after being reviewed.

Prograis wants Broner on Triller

“Hopefully so. We going to talk to management and, you know, Triller and hopefully, me and Adrien can make a super fight right here on Triller,” said Prograis last Saturday at the post-fight news conference about wanting Broner next.

“I think that [Broner clash] could be a potential next, possible fight for me and him. So Adrien Broner, we always say we are going to f*** each other up. I think I’m going to beat his a**,” said Prograis.

A fight between Prograis and Broner would be a good match-up for Triller, and it would interest boxing fans. With that said, it’s unclear whether the fight would be big enough to headline on Triller.

If Broner were still in his prime and capable of winning world titles, a fight between him and Prograis would be a no-brainer for the main event.

That’s no longer the case, though, as Broner is totally shot at 31, and he’s looking and fighting more like a guy in his early 40s. Broner has absolutely nothing left in the tank after a long 13-year pro career.

Some boxing fans would say that Broner hasn’t been the same guy since he took a beating from Argentinian knockout artist Marcos Maidana in 2013.

That was a punishing fight for Broner, with him getting dropped twice by Maidana and looking well beaten by the end of the 12 round contest.

Regis vows to kick Adrien’s backside

“I think me and Adrien Broner can make a super fight,” Prograis continued. “I really think so. If me and him can meet right back on Triller, he has a huge name. We both talk a lot of s***.

“I’m going to kick his a**. But I think that’s a huge fight, so we’ll see,” said Regis on a possible match against Broner.

Prograis has won his last two fights since losing a close 12 round majority decision to IBF light welterweight champion Josh Taylor in 2019.

Regis is capable of a lot more than beating an over-the-hill Broner, but in terms of business, this is a good fight for Prograis.

He made over $800,000 for his fight last Saturday night against Redkach, and a match against Broner would likely see him receive a $1 million+ payday.