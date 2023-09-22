Regis Prograis says Devin Haney won’t prevent what he’s going to do to him on December 9th

Regis Prograis says Devin Haney won’t be able to prevent what he’s going to do to him on December 9th when they meet on DAZN PPV at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) will defend his WBC light welterweight title against the unbeaten Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), who is moving up from 135, hoping to capture his second division world title.

The 34-year-old Prograis says Haney can’t crack an egg, and he feels that he’s “superior” to him physically.

He’ll eventually get to Haney during their 12 round fight, and it won’t matter that the 24-year-old has the better boxing skills. He’s going to get caught eventually, and that’ll be it.

Predictably, Haney will be clinching Prograis each time he attempts to get inside on him and will grapple like he did in his two fights with George Kambosos Jr. when he got in close.

If Prograis can’t deal with the wrestling, Haney will neutralize his offense and win an easy twelve round decision like he did against Kambosos.

Regis acknowledges that Haney has chosen him based on his recent performance last June against Danielito Zorrilla in New Orleans. Prograis had a lot of trouble cutting off the ring to get to Zorrilla, who was on the move the entire fight.

Can Haney stop Prograis?

“I really feel I could be the face of boxing or close to it in two fights. This fight and then some after that, hopefully, Ryan or Teo, somebody like that,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV.

“This is right there for me to grab. I just have to put in the work, which I’ve been doing since, and I think it’s there. It’s there for the taking.

“Listen, I love it. I’m thankful to thank you, Zorrilla. I’m thankful to Zorrilla. I had a bad performance with nerves and all that being in my hometown. Cool, but that’s over now. I feel like it’s just going to be a totally different thing right now.

“Right now, totally different with different plans. He [Haney] can do whatever he wants. I feel like he’s not going to be able to stop. What I’m coming to do to him, he’s not going to be able to stop,” said Prograis.

“I just feel like physically, I’m just more superior, and I can box. People, I think they’re forgetting that I can still box. I can still do all this stuff. I’m still fast, I’m still strong still have a chin. Physically, I think I’m just too much. That’s all.

“Devin has 30 fights with 15 Knockouts. So that means he can’t

crack an egg. I have 29 fights with 24 Knockouts, and I’m putting people to sleep. So I think I’m superior. Physically, I feel like I’m superior. Boxing-wise, yeah, he has that, but I feel like I still have to hit him,” said Regis.

Prograis expects to get to Devin

“We’re in the boxing ring; we’re going to go 12 rounds,” said Prograis. “I’m still going to touch you, and when I touch you, I feel like it’s not going to be nice. I’m looking at that,” said Prograis about how Vasily Lomachenko had success backing Haney up.

“I’m not even looking at his last performance against Lomachenko because my last performance wasn’t good. So, his last performance against Lomachenko. We can leave that right there. I’m looking at right now.

“Devin is not going to mess with me. Just right now. No past performances or nothing like that. Me and him right now. I feel like he not messing with me.

“I’m going going to dominate. I’m training for domination. That’s it. I’m training for straight total domination. It sounds bad, but I want to hurt Devin. That’s it. I want to hurt him. That’s all. I want to dominate. There’s been a lot of talk.

“I saw his daddy say something about the doctors and stuff like that after the fight. I’m like, ‘All right, that’s cool.’ His son is going to be seeing a doctor,” said Prograis about Bill Haney.