Regis Prograis files lawsuit and withdraws from World Boxing Super Series!

Today in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Regis Prograis and DiBella Entertainment, Inc. filed for a declaratory judgment that Comosa AG, the owner of the World Boxing Super Series, has breached its contractual obligations to Prograis and DBE. Prograis and DBE further informed Comosa that Prograis is withdrawing from the WBSS, effective immediately.





Today’s action is the result of a long and repeated pattern of behavior by Comosa that includes late payments, scheduling delays, bad faith representations, missed deadlines, and broken promises. A recitation of this behavior can be found in the Complaint filed today.

There is no one more disappointed by this turn of events than Regis Prograis, who has expressed his desire to unify the super lightweight division on a number of occasions. Comosa was provided every opportunity to see the WBSS to conclusion but it failed at every turn to meet its obligations to the contracted fighters. This action was commenced only after Prograis and DBE determined, as a result of Comosa’s conduct, that his participation in this venture was no longer possible.

DBE and Prograis will not be making any further comment beyond the content of this statement and the Complaint.





JEAN CARLOS “LOBO” TORRES IN ACTION ON AUGUST 24 AT WILFREDO “BIMBITO” MÉNDEZ VS. VIC SALUDAR EVENT IN PUERTO RICO

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO- WBO #6 world ranked at 140 pounds, unbeaten Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres, will defend his Latino title against Nicaraguan Levis Morales in the co-feature of the event starred by his fellow Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez and WBO world champion Vic Saludar, on Saturday, 24 August, as part of the Casino Metro Boxing Nights series.

The presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will take place in the Ballroom of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, will be broadcast live on Wapa Deportes.

“In addition to the world fight between Bimbito Méndez and Vic Saludar, we will have another world contender in action, Lobo Torres, who is already close to fighting for a world title and this time will defend the Latino belt he owns,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “We are in the making of this card and will soon announce all the fights we will present at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.”

Lobo Torres (16-0, 12 kos) will put his Latino belt into play for the third time when he faces Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 kos) in the prelude to the main bout of the night. Torres, 29, comes from a victory (his fifth straight before the limit) by TKO in the third round over Nicaraguan Julio Laguna on June 28.

In the main event of August 24, WBO #1 classified at 105 pounds, Bimbito Méndez (13-1, 5 kos), will challenge Filipino Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 kos) for the WBO crown in that weight .

More details of this event will be provided soon.