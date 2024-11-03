Raymond Muratalla Crushes Jesus Perez, Ready for Title Shot – Boxing Results

Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) eliminated what he hopes is his last obstacle to a world title by knocking out Jesus Perez (26-6, 18 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night in the chief support spot at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

It was a strange matchup for Muratalla to face Perez after his recent fight against Tevin Farmer last July, which was not an impressive performance. After that fight, fans viewed Muratalla as a hype job and chalked up his strong showings in previous fights to clever matchmaking by Top Rank. They’d done the same thing with Edgar Berlanga, making him look invincible by feeding him tomato cans to create the illusion of talent.

This was a statement win for #2 WBC and #2 WBO ranked Muratalla. He wanted to send a message to the champions at 135 that he was coming for their titles. He’s hoping his promoters at Top Rank will get him a title shot against one of the champions.

Surprisingly, Muratalla had too much power for Perez, who had been fighting at welterweight recently against guys that hit harder than him. The accuracy of Muratalla’s shots was too much for the 27-year-old Perez, who was dropped twice with left hands in round two. After the second knockdown, the referee waved off moments later.

“I needed a big statement tonight just to prove that I’m here in the 135 division., and I’m calling out those champions,” said Raymond Muratalla to Fighthype, talking about his thoughts after his win over Jesus Perez last Saturday night.

Muratalla may end up fighting for the IBF title if champion Vasily Lomachenko retires, as some believe he will. If the belt becomes vacant, he’ll potentially fight Zaur Abdullaev for it. Top Rank promotes WBO champion Denys Berinchyk, So he could be an option. However, Keyshawn Davis said in interviews that he believes he will be the one challenging Berinchyk.

“It didn’t make sense to me. I’m calling for these [title] shots. He’s coming off a loss. I’m second in the WBO. It doesn’t make sense to me,” said Muratalla when asked for his thoughts on the WBC putting up their interim lightweight title for the William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer fight on November 16th.

“I’m putting in the work, and I’m making statements. What are they going to say now? I want the champions. The one that makes the most sense is Berinchyk because he’s with Top Rank. He’s mentioned my name before. So, hopefully, we can get that one,” said Muratalla about wanting to challenge WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk.

Making statements would involve Muratalla beating high-caliber opposition, and Jesus Perez was not the type of fighter that proves anything. We’ve yet to see Muratalla matched against anyone good enough for him to make a statement.

“Lomachenko, Shakur, any of them. I don’t really care. I’m here to fight. Hopefully, I’m asking for it. It’s on their end,” said Muratalla when asked if there’s any talk about his promoters at Top Rank matching him against Berinchyk.

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants him to defend against William Zepeda if he wins his fight against Tevin Farmer this month on November 16th.

“So, he’s the champion, and he gets to choose. I’m calling for it, asking for it. I want all of it. They’re scared to lose, but this is the fight game. This is what we fight for. I don’t know why they don’t want to fight,” said Muratalla when asked why none of the champions are raising their hand to give him a title shot.

“Hopefully, the next time I’m in the ring is some time at the beginning of next year, and hopefully, it’s a title shot. That’s what I’m asking,” said Muratalla.

If Muratalla fighting for a world title next, it would be a surprise because Jesus Perez isn’t the type of opponent that normally would lead to a world title shot. Muratalla should have had to fight someone like Edwin De Los Santos, Andy Cruz, Zepeda, or Keyshawn before fighting for a belt.